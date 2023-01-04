FILE - PFAS foam gathers at the the Van Etten Creek dam in Oscoda Township, Mich., near Wurtsmith Air Force Base on June 7, 2018. On Wednesday, Dec. 14. 2022, Wisconsin's natural resources board voted unanimously to proceed with regulating so-called forever chemicals in the state's groundwater, 10 months after a plan was scrapped under pressure from the state's powerful business industry.