WAUKESHA — After many summer event cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the hope to make a quiet summer of 2021 into a busy one is in the air. That is, of course, if the COVID-19 pandemic allows it.
Summerfest
On Tuesday, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. announced that Summerfest 2021 will move from its original June dates to September, giving health professionals more time to vaccinate the general public.
In a press release, it was announced Summerfest 2021 will be held Sept. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18.
The festival will introduce three new major amenities to the public, including the new $51.3 million American Family Insurance Amphitheater, the new Northwestern Mutual Community Park and the new Generac Power Stage. All three capital projects will be completed by June 2021 and may open prior to Summerfest in September.
Within the coming weeks, officials will provide an update on concert information as concerts are rescheduled, according to the release. Valid Summerfest 2020 and 2021 general admission tickets issued to date may be redeemed during the new September dates.
Information regarding how to get a refund on festival admission tickets, as well as information regarding concert tickets for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, can be found at www.summerfest.com.
With safety precautions in place, many communities throughout Waukesha County are planning their summer festivities, with dreams of a warm and safe summer outside of their home or yard and in the company of friends and family.
Waukesha events
Susie Taylor, organizer of the Friday Night Live (FNL) music festival in downtown Waukesha, is currently planning FNL for June through August, although the dates have not been set yet.
“Because it’s an outdoor event and it’s spread across a larger area, it can be safe and people can practice social distancing,” Taylor said.
Taylor said she is hoping for a “grasp on the virus” by the time the concert series begins. It was canceled last summer due to COVID-19, which Taylor said was a hard but necessary decision to keep the community safe.
“I think that by having Friday Night Live, that will sure be a perk in helping many of the small businesses,” Taylor said. “Performers, they want to perform and feel safe and an outdoor venue is much safer than an indoor venue.”
Although the Tribute Tuesday Concert Birthday Celebration is scheduled in celebration of the city’s 125th anniversary on Aug. 10, no further information is currently available about the summer concert series, according to Joanna Adamicki, the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department events coordinator.
“We are currently evaluating summer plans and what events may look like this year and will have that information in the coming months,” she said in a statement.
Other events are scheduled to celebrate the city’s anniversary, including Buchnerfest on June 12, to celebrate the grand reopening of the new Buchner Park pool, and a 4th of July Parade and Fireworks.
Delafield events
The Delafield Chamber of Commerce has scheduled its Delafield Block Party events for July 9-10. On Friday night, Road Crew and The Now will perform and on Saturday night, Rebel Grace and The Toys will perform. The bands are local and all have performed at Block Party in the past.
Road Crew and Rebel Grace are both country and the other two bands are rock or alternative, Executive Director Megan Braatz said.
“We at this point are planning to move forward and we expect to have a Block Party as we’ve had all of the years prior,” she said. “We feel confident that by July we’ll be able to move forward.”
Mukwonago events
The Mukwonago Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center is working to host all its upcoming events, including the upcoming Spring Fling on May 1, a fundraiser for the chamber with entertainment and business networking.
The chamber also partners with other organizations to host the Maxwell Street Days event, which they are planning to hold on June 12-13, July 17-18, Aug. 21-22 and Sept. 11-12.
Other events include the summer farmers market hosted Wednesday evenings May 19 through October 13; a golf event scheduled on June 24; a summer concert series scheduled June 11, July 9, Aug. 7 and Sept. 11; the Balloons Over Mukwonago hot air balloon event July 16-18; and more.
“Pretty much anything we normally have going on is scheduled and hopefully able to happen,” said April Reszka, executive director of the Mukwonago Chamber of Commerce. “We’re moving forward with safe precautions in place for anything we do. We had several successful events last year during COVID by putting together plans last year that worked for us.”
Pewaukee events
Positively Pewaukee events are scheduled as well, including Community Cookouts and Cars for June 4; Waterfront Wednesday June 9 and Taste of Lake Country July 30 and July 31.
“We just feel like we’ve just got to move forward on everything,” said Elaine Kroening, executive director of Positively Pewaukee. “Obviously, if things get worse we’ll re-evaluate everything, but for right now we’re very hopeful that we’re just going to move forward ad be able to hold our events this summer.”