WASHINGTON COUNTY — After a historic year in Washington County, area history and art museums are preparing for summer programming.
Staff at The Tower Heritage Center, 320 South 5th Avenue, West Bend, are thankful for members who have supported the organization.
“We were really appreciative of our members sticking with us during the last year. Membership support is really vital to us and we’ve done a lot of virtual programming,” said Justin Agar-Pratt, education & programs coordinator for The Tower Heritage Center, which also held very limited in-person events. “It was our membership that carried us through.”
The center had to close for about three months last year, but later opened to visitors.
Moving forward, staff at the center hope to hold more in-person events, and have several virtual and in-person events planned.
New this year, the center is hosting tours of the St. Agnes Historic Site, 1386 Fond du Lac Street, West Bend, a historic rectory, barn and convent on the property. Agar-Pratt will conduct tours of the site each Friday between June 4 and Aug. 27.
Tours are free for members and $5 for non-members. To register, call 262335-4678 or email justina@thetowerheritagecenter.org.
From April 8 to May 20, the center is hosting Hall of Fame Happy Hour events on Facebook Live. Each week, a community member who has made major achievements or shown initiative will be inducted into the Achievement Hall of Fame during the 30-minute Facebook livestream.
Three sessions remain of the Kissel STEM Club, open to students in grades 3-5. Science Behind the Egg Drop will be April 17, Build a Bat House Workshop is May 15 and Towering Architecture is June 26. Each event is $15 to register and supplies can be picked up prior to the event at The Tower Heritage Center.
On May 11, the center is hosting the Pink Kitchen Cooking Show, streamed from the center’s pink, 1950s-style kitchen.
The event features mid-century recipes and the history behind the Moscow mule. Registration is $10 for members and $15 for non-members.
The courthouse museum is also open during normal business hours.
More information about events can be found on the center’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TheTowerHeritageCenter, or at thetowerheritagecenter.org/.
Slinger Historical Museum
The Edward H. Wolf Schleisingerville to Slinger Historical Museum, 414 Kettle Moraine Drive South, Slinger, has also announced several events taking place at the museum and in Slinger this summer.
An exhibit featuring the Schaefer Pipe Organ Factory is anticipated to be unveiled in July.
Another new feature at the museum is a a digital kiosk with more than 7,000 pictures. They have plans to expand it to allow people to conduct research or view photos from the past.
Coinciding with the SRX Superstar Racing Experience on July 10 at the Slinger Speedway, the museum is opening the entire week. They are also working with other organizations to host different events throughout the week in the community.
By summertime, the museum also hopes to unveil a walking tour application for phones. The app guides users around the village, informing them about the history of buildings and landmarks.
President Tom Lehn said the museum’s first year was a success, and they have even more planned for its second. Since last year was the museum’s first year open, they were unable to gauge donations and did not receive federal or state funding. The COVID-19 pandemic kept attendance down, which limited donations.
“It all took extra effort to make sure we were keeping people safe, which hopefully this year, it gets back to a little bit more normal,” said Lehn.
More details about the museum and events can be found at www.slingermuseum.org/.
MOWA
The Museum of Wisconsin Art is gearing up for a busy summer, featuring new exhibitions and events.
“Artists Without Borders,” which showcases the work of nine contemporary artists, will be on view from April 24-July 3. All artists have roots abroad and currently reside in Wisconsin. Work from 24 teen artists from 12 regional high schools will also create art to address the theme of identity in the ancillary exhibition, “Myself When I Am Real: A Teen Perspective on Identity,” on view from May 15-June 6.
“Carey Watters: Tiny Cuts” will be on view from June 19-Oct. 17. Watters’ work consists of thousands of tiny pieces of printed materials pinned to a support to take the shape of tears, empty thought clouds and partial thoughts.
“Claiming Space: A Century of Visionary Women” will be displayed from July 24-Oct. 3 as a celebration of MOWA’s 60th anniversary. The exhibition is presented by Founder Melitta Hedwig Suder-Pick and Wisconsin women artists.
There will also be several events and activities, including “Fly a Kite for Screen-Free Week” on May 2, which provides participants with an opportunity to make their own paper bag kite.
Adult Studio Classes will be held May 15 and July 26.
“Youth Art Outdoor Camp | Understanding Nature,” led by Wisconsin Artist Sangeeta Patel, will take campers outside to observe and depict nature as an artist. The camp is for ages 5-8 and 9-12 from July 28-30.
“Art & Chalk Fest,” an annual celebration, will be August 21 and 22. The free, outdoor live arts festival features more than 20 artists from the Wisconsin community creating artwork The event also features art activities for all ages, live entertainment and music, food vendors, a beer garden and free admission to MOWA.
More details can be found online at wisconsinart.org/.