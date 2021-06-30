WASHINGTON COUNTY — While many school districts are witnessing a post-pandemic spike in summer school enrollment after nearly a year of virtual learning, Washington County schools are experiencing the opposite.
West Bend School District Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Laura Jackson said the total participation numbers of the summer school program in both 2019 and 2021 had a 10% decline. This is vastly different from what other school districts, like Milwaukee Public Schools, are experiencing. MPS had nearly 3,000 more students enrolled in summer school this year, according to their summer school academy.
Jackson added that these 2021 numbers are not yet final due to other summer school programs taking place in later months, but they still do not expect any spike or drastic change in enrollment.
“We will have music camps and jump start opportunities which will occur later in the summer, so student numbers are not finalized,” Jackson said. “But overall, there was not an increase in summer school.”
As of May, the West Bend School District no longer requires face coverings in school and only highly recommends masks now. This still applies for summer school and K-8 courses are completely in-person with 100% capacity, according to the West Bend School District Return to Operating Plan.
The Hartford Joint 1 School District also saw a decrease in summer school enrollment as they had 479 students in 2019 whereas this year they only have 362 students enrolled for the summer, Summer School Director Andrea Rose said.
Hartford Jt. 1 also made masks optional for this summer and Rose added that summer school is back to usual.
The Germantown School District is holding all in-person summer school classes with masks being optional too.
Brenda O’Brien, director of teaching and learning in the Germantown School District, said that their summer school enrollment numbers have stayed relatively the same. The numbers are subject to change, however, because they measure summer school numbers based on attendance which is different than enrollment, according to O’Brien.
“We’re offering face-to-face credit recovery courses for students this summer, so we expect an increased enrollment for that, but overall, it will be similar enrollment numbers as compared to 2019,” O’Brien said.
In-person credit recovery courses are being offered to those students that struggled with virtual learning. While these courses are typically online, this summer the Germantown School District is offering them face-to-face for the first time.