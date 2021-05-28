WASHINGTON COUNTY — The end of the 2021-22 school year is quickly coming to a close, but some students are preparing for summer learning without a mask requirement. However, schools are expecting fewer students this summer than the last.
Recently, several school districts in Washington County have dropped required face coverings, which will continue into summer school using guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department.
The Germantown School District made masks optional for student attending summer school.
“We will continue to contact trace when there is a positive COVID case and let the parents know,” said Superintendent Brett Stousland. “At that point, the parent can decide to quarantine their child or continue to send them to summer school. The caveat is, if a close contact is showing two or more COVID symptoms, we would ask the child to have a negative test before returning.”
He said summer school numbers have been down, “even before the change in masks.”
“We are attributing the lower registration numbers to students/families looking for a break since it has been a longer than normal school year related to all things COVID-19,” said Stousland.
Summer school classes at the West Bend School District are scheduled for June 14-July 9 for grades K-7, and June 14-July 18 for grades 8-12. The classes will be held at Green Tree Elementary School, Silverbrook Intermediate School and East and West high schools.
On Wednesday, the West Bend School District made face coverings optional, but highly recommended, for students, including those in summer school. Physical distancing of 3 feet will also be required everywhere possible.
As summer approaches, both the Germantown and West Bend school districts reported few COVID-19 cases to none. The Germantown School District reported just one positive COVID-19 test Thursday at Germantown High School, as well as one student in quarantine. The West Bend School District reported zero positive COVID-19 investigations, with less than five students absent for contact tracing at Jackson Elementary School, McLane Elementary School, Silverbrook Intermediate School, Badger Middle School and East and West High Schools.