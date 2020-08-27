MILWAUKEE - Summerfest will have a different feel in summer 2021 when it is held over three consecutive weekends: June 24-26, July 1-3, and July 8-10.
Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. said Thursday the new format will extend the booking window for the Summerfest talent team and “open more opportunities to add national talent to daytime programming, as well as throughout the festival.”
“The pandemic, which resulted in the cancellation of the 2020 event season, profoundly impacted our non-profit organization. In response, our leadership team analyzed available data, patron surveys and the event landscape and ultimately determined the best possible path forward for Summerfest was to transition to a new format,” said Don Smiley, president & CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “Our fans have been asking for a bigger experience, and we are excited to be able to bring more weekends and more national talent to the already blockbuster Summerfest lineup, while continuing to provide significant economic impact to our state and region.”
The completely renovated $51.3 million American Family Insurance Amphitheater will make its debut in 2021, featuring expanded concourses, all new seats, additional restrooms, new food and beverage options, accessibility enhancements and much more.
The following concerts are already scheduled and on sale for Summerfest 2021:
Khalid: June 24, 2021
Luke Bryan: June 25, 2021
Justin Bieber: June 26, 2021
Dave Matthews Band: July 1, 2021
Blink-182: July 2, 2021
Halsey: July 3, 2021
Chris Stapleton: July 8, 2021
Guns N' Roses: July 10, 2021