MILWAUKEE - To attend Summerfest in September and related events, festival goers will need to show their COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test result.
The announcement from Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. was made with the support of the city of Milwaukee Health Department.
“We collaborated with national health experts and music industry executives and determined this was the best course of action for Summerfest,” said Don Smiley, president and chief executive officer of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
Upon entry at any gate, all attendees will be asked to show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card or proof of a negative test. An original vaccination card, a printed copy of a valid vaccination card, or negative test will be accepted. Documentation may also be presented in digital form, such as a screen shot or photo, on a phone.For any vaccine documentation in reprinted form (printed copy, phone screenshot, etc.), the entire front of the vaccination card must be visible, or it will not be accepted.
For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours (3 days) of attending the festival. To avoid any entry delay please obtain a test before coming to the concert. Local testing information is available here: www.milwaukee.gov/COVIDtesting.
“Milwaukee World Festival has been a community leader and a tremendous partner in prioritizing the health of festival staff, vendors, performers, and attendees throughout their planning,” said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. “We are pleased with their proactive decision to implement these additional safety measures and ensure festival-goers can feel comfortable attending this beloved music fest responsibly.”
The entrance protocol will also be in effect for the MWF-produced Little Big Town/BoDeans concert on Aug. 13 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.
Per current CDC guidelines, masks are recommended for indoor spaces, including the Summerfest Store, First Aid stations and restrooms. If an individual is unvaccinated, it is recommended that a mask be worn when attending large gatherings. Children under 12 will be required to wear a mask. If any individual is experiencing COVID-like symptoms, they are strongly encouraged to remain at home, according to the release.
Refunds for general admission and concert tickets may be available pending Ticketmaster policies. Please check summerfest.com in the days to come for more information.
Summerfest will take place Sept. 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18.