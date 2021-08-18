SUMMIT — The Summit Police Department announced Wednesday that they are investigating the death of a Waukesha man after his body was found in Lower Nashotah Lake Wednesday.
According to a press release from Chief Michael Hartert, the department was sent to the lake for a welfare check at about 12:41 p.m. The reporting person told police that his friend’s fishing boat was anchored in the water about 100 yards from the shore with no one aboard.
Hartert said the investigation revealed that the missing man was a 66-year-old from Waukesha and that the fishing boat had been in the water, unoccupied, since early in the morning.
According to the release, personnel from the Western Lakes Fire District, as well as the Lake Country Fire Department, went to the lake to look for the man. Rescue divers located the man near the boat in about 10 feet of water, deceased, the release said.
The Summit Police Department and the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the matter and no further information will be released at this time, Hartert said in a statement.