Support voiced for Kai Lermer Bill

MADISON – The legacy of a Waukesha North High School athlete who died due to an undiagnosed heart condition may lead to the Wisconsin Legislature passing a bill to make such a tragic event less likely for others.
The bill, co-sponsored by Assembly Rep. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha, and Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, would require the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction to distribute information on sudden cardiac arrest, the potential risks and benefits of electrocardiogram testing and requesting such a test from a student’s health care provider.
Kai Lermer never showed signs of having an undiagnosed heart condition and completed the standard WIAA physical every year. After his passing, Lermer’s family was told that an EKG test could have discovered the heart condition and saved his life.
“I’m grateful for Kai’s family, who are choosing to turn a painful tragedy into something positive for other parents and families,” Allen said.
More than a dozen people came to Madison to speak on behalf of Kai Lermer and to support the bill at the Senate Education Committee Tuesday. Those included family, friends and coaches, many of whom wore face masks with Kai’s name and sports number, 11, in the purple color of Waukesha North.
Patty Lermer, Kai’s mother, recalled the day he had to be transported to the hospital and the several days thereafter not knowing what his future would be. She said at one point he opened his eyes and she called everyone and told them he was going to make it.
“Little did I know that that look was his last gift to me before he died,” she said, adding she hopes the bill will prevent other parents from going through the same thing. She spoke about receiving college admission offers even after her son died.
Michael Lermer, Kai’s father, recalled his son “always looked to make everyone smile.” He brought a stack of letters he received after Kai died, reading one from a peer that said in a “funny weird way... he was the only one who would make me smile by just saying my name.”
Michael Lermer spoke not just of his son, but of other young athletes who have had similar incidents as well. He noted Brookfield Central athlete Mark Kassab, 14, passed away last week from sudden cardiac arrest. Jordan Glenn, a Wisconsin Lutheran basketball player, collapsed at a game against Menomonee Falls just last month, but survived with the help of emergency personnel.
“Under the bill, at the beginning of a youth athletic activity season, an operator of the youth athletic activity must distribute a sudden cardiac arrest information sheet to each person who wishes to participate in the activity,” a press release from Allen’s office states. “The bill prohibits a person from participating in a youth athletic activity until the person returns the information sheet signed by the person and, if the person is 18 years old or younger, the person’s parent or guardian. However, the bill specifies that the sudden cardiac arrest information sheet must be submitted to a private or public school only once each school year and to a private club only once in the 365-day period before participating in the athletic activity rather than prior to participation in each athletic activity during the respective time period.”
Executive directors from the Max Schewitz Foundation and Parent Heart Watch attended virtually to speak in favor of the bill.
“We can lower deaths through education and EKG screening,” said Paul Ybarra, Kai Lermer’s godfather.
The bill has yet to receive an official vote.
To find out more about Kai and the Kai Lermer Memorial Fund, visit the Facebook page: https://bit.ly/3bWU4UZ.