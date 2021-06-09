Supreme Court affirms appeals court’s decision in arson case

The Supreme Court’s 4-3 decision denied coverage to Ismet Islami, legally separated from Ydbi Islami, who intentionally set fire to the home.
According to the decision, Ismet and Ydbi married in 1978 and in 1988 Ydbi was convicted of a number of crimes including stalking and sexual assault of a minor. Following the incident, Ismet initially sought a divorce, but for religious reasons, obtained a legal separation in 1988. According to the decision, she received sole ownership of their home in Oconomowoc and the two parties continued to live in the home together.
In 2012, Kemper issued the home and automobile insurance policy and in 2013 the arson occurred. Ydbi Islami was convicted of arson of a building with intent to defraud in the case in 2017 and sentenced to six years in prison.
Ismet argued she was the sole owner of the house at 145 Monastery Hill Drive when Ydbi burned it down, as well as the sole owner of the insurance policy through Kemper. Ismet argued that given her legal separation from Ydbi, he is not her spouse and not insured in the policy.
The Supreme Court held that Ydbi is insured under the terms of the policy and Wisconsin’s marriage laws and that Wisconsin law “plainly distinguishes between a divorce and a legal separation,” which defines them still as “spouses.”
Ismet also argued the policy’s “concealment or fraud” condition is ambiguous and conflicts with the “intentional loss” exclusion. She argued that she is an “innocent insured” and the victim of domestic abuse. However, the “concealment or fraud” condition held that no insured person has coverage if any insured person, before or after the loss, concealed or misrepresented any fact in the case, which Ydbi was shown to have done after the fire.
According to the decision, the ruling found the policy’s “concealment or fraud” condition precludes coverage for Ismet, unaffected by the policy’s “intentional loss” exclusion; and lastly that the record lacks any evidence showing Ydbi’s arson constituted “domestic abuse” against Ismet.
Dissenting opinion
Justice Rebecca Bradley delivered the majority opinion, joined by Chief Justice Annette Ziegler and Justices Patience Roggensack and Brian Hagedorn. Justice Jill Karofsky filed a dissenting opinion, joined by Justices Ann Walsh Bradley and Rebecca Dallet.
The dissenting opinion argues the case makes an “erroneous determination” that the record “lacks any evidence showing Ydbi’s arson constituted ‘domestic abuse’ against Ismet.”
The dissenting opinion argues the majority opinion creates new hurdles for domestic violence victims seeking recovery under their insurance policies for property destroyed by their abusers. The dissenting opinion argues the four hurdles for domestic abuse victims the majority opinion created are that a victim must: ”show her fear; disclose past or ongoing instances of physical or sexual abuse; prove her abuser’s motive; and be physically present when the crime against her is committed.”
The dissenting opinion also argues that the majority opinion places “formalistic requirements on the actions and behavior of domestic abuse victims in the wake of their abuse.”
It also argues that “forcing victims to disclose violence only perpetuates the isolation, shame, and fear many domestic violence victims experience.”
Ismet’s attorney, Joseph Owens, told The Freeman Tuesday that the decision has been issued eight years since the fire and described the ruling as an “unfortunate division” in the Supreme Court.
Owens said three justices “value women’s rights in a domestic abuse context” and four justices give “pre-eminence to insurance companies.”
Owens said Ydbi won against Ismet, who was innocent of wrongdoing, twice — first by destroying her property and second by being disentitled from her insurance payout due to his actions.
“One group (of the justices) favors insurance companies, the other group favors insured people and this is the result (which is) not good for us little people,” Owens said.