Surging food prices impacting food banks

OCONOMOWOC — U.S. food banks already dealing with increased demand from families sidelined by the pandemic now face a new challenge — surging food prices and supply chain issues walloping the nation and impacting local food banks as well.
The higher costs and limited availability mean some families may get smaller servings or substitutions for staples such as peanut butter, which costs nearly double what it did a year ago.
As holidays approach, some food banks worry they won’t have enough stuffing and cranberry sauce for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“What happens when food prices go up is food insecurity for those who are experiencing it just gets worse,’’ said Katie Fitzgerald, chief operating officer of Feeding America, a nonprofit organization that coordinates the efforts of more than 200 food banks across the country.
Supply chain disruptions, lower inventory and labor shortages have all contributed to increased costs for charities on which tens of millions of people in the U.S. rely on for nutrition. Donated food is more expensive to move because transportation costs are up, and bottlenecks at factories and ports make it difficult to get goods of all kinds.
Elaine Rogers, a co-treasurer for the Oconomowoc Food Pantry, said the number of people they are serving is steadily going up after a summer of low numbers while people were getting higher unemployment and stimulus checks.
Rogers said the Oconomowoc Food Pantry has been grateful for the generosity of the community as it has kept the shelves stocked.
“Our bank account is pretty healthy, so we can absorb the price rise for now,” Rogers said. “… For the time being we can absorb the price increase and hopefully it won’t last, but who knows.”
Oconomowoc Food Pantry Co-Treasurer Liz Lubner also affirmed the generosity of the community and helped them “prepare for the storm.”
Lubner said with client numbers increasing, she recognizes people in need are feeling the pressure as well since the number of people coming in is increasing.
Lubner said the pantry has been preparing for a situation like this since 2012 when the pantry recovered from the 2008 financial crisis.
“We have set money aside and we’re a very frugal group,” Lubner said. “When you come inside the pantry, all of our desks are secondhand along with other stuff … we’ve been preparing for the rainy day.”
Lubner said with one of the pantry’s biggest fundraisers, the Holiday Train, not running again this year it hurts donation numbers. However, she said the Canadian Pacific Railway is once again making a donation to the pantry.
If a food bank has to swap out for smaller sizes of canned tuna or make substitutions in order to stretch their dollars, Fitzgerald said, it’s like adding ‘‘insult to injury’’ to a family reeling from uncertainty.
It’s unclear to what extent other concurrent government aid, including an expanded free school lunch program in California and an increase in benefits for people in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, will offset rising food prices. An analysis by the Urban Institute think tank in Washington, D.C. found that while most households are expected to receive sufficient maximum benefits for groceries, a gap still exists in 21 percent of U.S. rural and urban counties.
Bryan Nichols, vice president of sales for Transnational Foods Inc., which delivers to more than 100 food banks associated with Feeding America, said canned foods from Asia — such as fruit cocktail, pears and mandarin oranges — have been stuck overseas because of a lack of shipping container space.
Issues in supply seem to be improving and prices stabilizing, but he expects costs to stay high after so many people got out of the shipping business during the pandemic. ‘‘An average container coming from Asia prior to COVID would cost about $4,000. Today, that same container is about $18,000,’’ he said.
