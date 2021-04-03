An estimated 46 million people — or 18% of the country — would be unable to pay for health care if they needed it today, a recent poll conducted by Gallup and West Health found.
In a survey by the Texas Public Policy Foundation, the majority of hospitals in the U.S. have yet to comply with a transparency ruling implemented this year that would help patients shop around for the most affordable prices.
Gallup’s findings are based on a poll conducted between Feb. 15 and 21 among 3,753 adults with a margin of error of 2%.
Gallup found that 35% of low-income earners were unable to pay for health care within the last 12 months. Among those polled, 12% had to cut back on buying food in order to pay for health care. The poll also found that broad support exists for capping out-of-pocket costs in Medicare.
The majority who could not afford to pay for health care were nonwhite adults between the ages of 18 and 49, and between 50 and 64.
“The practical ramifications of widespread reductions in basic household spending to offset the cost of care are considerable and should not come with great surprise given the substantial number of Americans who suffer its effects,” Gallup said of the findings. “Dovetailing with these realities is majority support for a number of public policies currently being considered, underscoring a public that continues to remain open to government action designed to provide relief from health care expenses.”
While 18% of respondents said they would be unable to pay for quality care if they needed it today, the same percentage also reported that someone in their household had already foregone care that they needed in the last 12 months because it was too expensive.
According to Texas Comptroller’s Office, Texas has the highest estimated number of uninsured people in the U.S.
David Balat, who leads health care policy initiatives at the Texas Public Policy Foundation, explained that while the comptroller’s numbers “don’t account for those who get their care from insurance alternatives, such as medical cost-sharing organizations, these estimates are shocking.”
On Jan. 1, a Federal Price Transparency Rule went into effect, requiring hospitals to make public standard charges for items and services. The catch is that only 2,000 hospitals nationwide have complied, 4,000 have not.
Less than half of Texas hospitals (46%) have followed the federal law.
The top five states in which the majority of hospitals have complied are Maryland (87%), South Dakota (80%), Minnesota (78%), Vermont (75%), and Michigan (74%).
The worst states, whose hospitals have barely complied are Maine (8%), Missouri (15%), Mississippi (17%), Nebraska (19%), and Alaska (21%).