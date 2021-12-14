MEQUON - A group of people is testing the waters for a K-12 public charter school that would serve families in Mequon, Thiensville, Cedarburg, Fox Point and other neighboring communities in the North Shore.
According to an email sent out by former Mequon-Thiensville School Board recall election candidate Cheryle Rebholz, the charter school model would be based on a liberal arts curriculum, with the core subjects of literature, history, science and mathematics.
Classes will be offered in a traditional teacher-led environment that challenges students to excel academically, engage their curiosity, and develop their character, according to the email.
The email includes a survey, https://bit.ly/3dKm51Q, asking for resident feedback.
Rebholz, who served a term on the M-T School Board from 2012 to 2015, is one of four people who challenged M-T School Board incumbents Wendy Francour, Erik Hollander, Akram Khan and Chris Schulz in a Nov. 2 special election. All four of the incumbents won.
The News Graphic was unable to reach Rebholz for comment on Monday.
The survey asks participants how many school-aged children are in the household, where they now attend school, how satisfied they are with their current district and how likely they are to enroll their student in the newly created charter school.
According to the survey: “The mission of the school under consideration is to inspire and challenge our kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) students with a robust education dedicated to fostering student civic service, love of country and moral character. Our approach to education is sound and time-tested. It is content-rich in both the humanities and the sciences. We teach the skills students need to become rational, critical, analytical thinkers. This form of education is often referred to as a ‘classical education.’”
The survey asks respondents to rate how appealing they find the above description.
The survey also notes that students in grades 10 through 12 would have the opportunity to explore or specialize in one or more of four pathways: college preparatory, skilled trades, Junior ROTC/leadership and entrepreneurship. It provides a brief description of each and asks parents to rate their level of interest in each pathway.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, charter schools are public, nonsectarian schools created through a business-like contract or “charter” between the charter governance board and the sponsoring school board or other chartering authority. The Wisconsin charter school law gives charter schools freedom from most state rules and regulations in exchange for greater accountability for results.
The DPI website says that Wisconsin wants each charter school to meet the unique needs and interests of its community, parents and students.
“While many goals for educating and preparing children are similar, each charter school fulfills a specific local need in education. Some charter schools offer a choice to parents and students in the area of curriculum, teaching methodology and classroom structure,” according to the website.
Charter schools are not private schools. Like traditional public schools, charter schools are public, free and usually have no requirements for entry.
There are 236 charter schools in Wisconsin, two of which are in Ozaukee County: the Riveredge Outdoor Learning Elementary School and Wisconsin Virtual Learning, a charter school of the Northern Ozaukee School District.
The survey results are expected by Dec. 20.