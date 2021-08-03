TOWN OF BARTON — As the survivors of a home explosion in the Town of Barton continue receiving treatment for their injuries, community members are collecting donations to help the father and son focus on healing.
Long-time family friend Linda Lindquist started two fundraisers, one for each of the men, on GoFundMe over the weekend. As of 5 p.m. Monday, the fundraiser for Frankie Ridolfi has surpassed its $25,000 goal and now collected nearly $34,000.
The fundraiser for Augie Ridolfi has raised nearly $6,000. Ridolfi was an instructor at Moraine Park Technical College at campuses in West Bend, Beaver Dam, Fond du Lac and Whitewater through business, marketing, advertising, accounting and international business law classes.
“This allows them to focus on Frankie and Augie’s healing, instead of the worries that they have for all of the upcoming financial burden,” Lindquist said.
On July 23, Frankie Ridolfi was at his father’s residence in the Town of Barton. Frankie Ridolfi traveled to Wisconsin from California to visit his family and attend EAA AirVenture.
Around 8:15 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an explosion and house fire at the residence at 3149 Norman Drive, according to a press release from the department. A neighbor heard the explosion and ran to the house, where he located Frankie Ridolfi, 48, as he was evacuating the residence, thinking he and his father were exiting together.
The neighbor entered the burning house and located Augie Ridolfi, 78, who had become disoriented and unable to find his way out. The neighbor helped him evacuate and get him to medical personnel from the West Bend Fire Department.
The father and son were airlifted to Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s in Milwaukee for treatment. Frankie Ridolfi received third-degree burns to 75 percent of his body, and Augie Ridolfi has third-degree burns to 40 percent of his body.
Both men are in critical condition, but stable, and receiving a high level of care in the intensive care unit. Each has undergone several surgeries with additional surgeries expected in the coming months.
In the next three to four weeks, medical personnel will be watching for any potential infection, which is now the greatest concern. Cards, flowers and balloons are not allowed in the rooms to help prevent infection.
Lindquist, who is a friend of Frankie Ridolfi’s mother Alice Iaquinta, said Iaquinta has greatly contributed to the community in the past.
“When you see someone who’s given so much to the community already, who’s given so much to southeastern Wisconsin as a whole, it just compels me to help her,” said Lindquist.
Lindquist stated the family is grateful for all of the messages and financial support they have received.
“The family actually feels the support and love from everyone. They’re so grateful,” said Lindquist.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing, but officials believe the cause of the explosion was related to natural gas. The home and its contents were completely destroyed. Donations to Augie Ridolfi can be made at gofund.me/34b8e97e. Donations to Frankie Ridolfi can be made at gofund.me/e2989247.