Suspect description in Oconomowoc police situation released, search ongoing

OCONOMOWOC — For about four hours, law enforcement officials have been searching for an individual believed to be involved in an armed robbery in Oconomowoc.
According to a post on the Waukesha County Communications Facebook page, law enforcement is looking for a heavyset white male, approximately 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and is possibly barefoot. He also reportedly had been wearing black Croc shoes, according to scanner traffic.
Law enforcement officials are continuing to search for the suspect in the area of Interstate 94 and Golden Lake Road in Oconomowoc.
Residents in the area are advised to shelter in place and if they should see someone matching the man’s description, they should not approach him or interact, but should call 911, according to the Facebook post.
