A suspect believed to be involved in the shooting of two officers in Delafield has been taken into custody near Broken Bow Court near Home Depot at a landfill, according to Delafield Police Chief Erik Kehl. A resident called in a suspicious person matching the description of the suspect. The chief said the man identified himself as the suspect, however, they are still confirming his identity. A formal press conference is expected to take place at the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department at 2:30 p.m.
DELAFIELD — Delafield Police Chief Erik Kehl said Friday morning it’s believed Nathanael Benton, the suspect in an incident that left two police officers shot in Delafield early Friday, may have left the area.
“If he’s hunkered down somewhere, eventually we will catch him,” Kehl said.
“There is still going to be an increased presence of law enforcement in the area.” He said the decision to allow traffic to resume came after hours of going door-to-door with tactical teams.
It’s not known that Benton would have any local contacts but there have been incidents of suspects using ride hailing services like Uber to get away.
“We know he has a cellphone,” Kehl said.
Two police officers, one from Delafield and one from Hartland police departments, were shot around 1:40 a.m. this morning at the Holiday Inn Express near Highway 83 and Interstate 94 in Delafield while investigating a hit and run accident. Kehl said he believes the shooter was one of three occupants of the striking vehicle, the other two were taken into custody and were not involved in the shooting. The hit and run did not involve police, they were in the area doing something else when they heard it happen. The identities of the officers have not yet been released.
They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Benton is described as a white male, approximately 6’0’’ tall, 215 pounds, blue eyes, and brown hair. The suspect was wearing a flat brim hat, sweatshirt, and possibly khakis. The suspect was last seen running southbound from the area of I-94 and Hwy 83, in the City of Delafield.
Benton is wanted in Fargo, North Dakota, for attempted murder.
Benton is considered armed and dangerous. If you see anyone matching this description, call 911.
Kehl said during a press conference he contacted local schools in the area, which have shut down. Businesses are not asked to shut down but the police want them to be aware of the situation.
The other two individuals who were in a vehicle with Benton before he allegedly shot a Delafield officer and Hartland officer remain in custody and did not flee.
Kehl said he’s spoken with the wounded Delafield officer, who has now left trauma care. “He’s relatively okay,” he said. There is currently no update on the Hartland officer’s well-being.