Suspect in Oconomowoc robberies arrested

OCONOMOWOC — The suspect allegedly involved in Tuesday’s Oconomowoc robberies was arrested without incident late Wednesday night in Sauk County by the Lake Delton Police Department.
The suspect has been identified as Kaia Mueller by the Oconomowoc Police Department.
According to a Thursday press release from the Oconomowoc Police Department, the department was investigating leads on the robbery suspect Wednesday when they were dispatched to a hit-and-run accident near Highway 67 and Valley Road in Oconomowoc. Police Capt. Brad Timm told The Freeman on Thursday that the department was dispatched to the hit and run around 5:06 p.m. Wednesday.
“It was a hit-and-run vehicle crash so there were two vehicles involved ... we have witness reports that state that the vehicle (matched the description of the suspect vehicle involved in the robberies),” Timm said. “We have not been able to confirm that. The vehicle right now is in Sauk County, so we have to kind of figure out if the damage was consistent with that on the vehicle.”
Timm said the victim in the hit-and-run accident wasn’t injured.
According to the press release, witnesses told police that the suspect vehicle was last seen driving east on Oconomowoc Parkway and possibly on a bike path. The department was communicating with the Lake Delton Police Department due to reputable information that the suspect was in the area.
Timm told The Freeman that Mueller was located and arrested between 11 p.m. and midnight Wednesday. His arrest was not due to a traffic stop, Timm said, adding he could not provide further details on Mueller’s arrest.
Charges against Mueller have not yet been filed.
According to online court records, Mueller was also convicted of robbing a bank in 2015. According to court records, the case went through Walworth County Circuit Court.
According to the Daily Jefferson County Union, Mueller, from Elkhorn, was arrested in that case after robbing the Fort Community Credit Union in Whitewater.
Tuesday incidents According to a press release from the OPD on Tuesday, police were called to the 200 block of West Second Street around 1 p.m. for a possible armed robbery that had just occurred. Timm told The Freeman he was unable to provide the name of the business involved in the first robbery. Soon after arriving, officers learned that the suspect had left that location on foot, heading in an unknown direction. Police were then notified of another robbery in the 200 block of South Main Street, where an elderly man’s car was stolen from an underground parking garage.
A short time later a holdup alarm was activated at Waukesha State Bank, and police were able to confirm that the description of the suspect in the first and second incidents matched that of the man suspected of robbing the bank.
When asked why the department did not share footage of the suspect at the bank for community members to assist in identifying him, Timm said he had no comment.
Timm said public safety was the number one priority during the two-day incident.
“It was a very fluid situation,” he said. “We were working diligently to get the subject in custody, which we have, and that’s kind of where we’re going to leave it — at that. We’re working very hard to make sure that this is done properly so that the investigation is completed in a timely fashion.”
According to the Thursday press release, the investigation is still active. The department thanks the community for their continued support and assistance with the investigation.
Police Chief James Pfister is out of the office and Timm said he is coordinating with the police chief on the investigation.