OCONOMOWOC — The suspect allegedly involved in Oconomowoc robberies was arrested without incident Wednesday in Sauk County by the Lake Delton Police Department.
According to a Thursday press release from the department, the Oconomowoc Police Department was investigating leads on the suspect Wednesday when they were dispatched to the report of a hit-and-run accident near Highway 67 and Valley Road in Oconomowoc. According to the release, the vehicle matched the suspect’s vehicle.
Witnesses told police that the suspect vehicle was last seen east on Oconomowoc Parkway and possibly on a bike path. According to the press release, later that evening, the suspect was arrested by the Lake Delton Police Department.
Charges against the suspect have not yet been filed.
According to the release, the investigation is still active. The department thanks the community for their continued support.
According to a Tuesday press release, police were called to the 200 block of West Second Street at just before 1 p.m. for a possible armed robbery that day. Soon after arriving, officers learned that the suspect had left that location on foot, heading in an unknown direction. Police were then notified of another robbery in the 200 block of South Main, where an elderly man’s car was apparently stolen.
A short time later a hold-up alarm was activated at Waukesha State Bank, and police were able to confirm that the description of the suspect in the first and second incidents matched that of the man suspected of robbing the bank.