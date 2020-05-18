FILE - In this April 7, 2020, file photo voters line up at Riverside High School for Wisconsin's primary election in Milwaukee. Advocates for the disabled and minority voters in Wisconsin filed a sweeping federal lawsuit Monday, May 18, 2020, asking a judge to order that more poll workers be hired, every voter in the state receive an absentee ballot and a host of other changes be made to ensure the August primary and November presidential elections can be held safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)