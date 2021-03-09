PEWAUKEE — For the first time in school history, the Pewaukee High School boys basketball team members are state champions.
After besting Lake Mills in the semifinal, the Pirates beat Onalaska 54-37 to take home the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 state championship title at the La Crosse Center Saturday.
“Obviously, it was very exciting,” said Jeff Behrens, Pewaukee High School athletics and activities director. “The amount of support that our school and our team have seen from the community was absolutely nothing short of amazing.”
The new state champions were celebrated in town Sunday at 1 p.m. with a parade starting at St. Anthony’s Church and proceeding through downtown
On social media, Pewaukee natives, alumni and renowned athletes JJ, TJ and Derek Watt congratulated their alma mater for the accomplishment.
“Congratulations to Pewaukee High School boys’ basketball on bringing home the State Championship,” Wisconsin Assembly Rep. Adam Neylon, R-Pewaukee, said in a statement. “You’ve made your community proud and overcome adversity during such a trying year. Great job!”
The milestone is an important one for the district and community as a whole. One year ago, Pewaukee’s girls basketball team had to come home from their first state tournament after it was canceled due to COVID-19. The community has come a long way since then; Behrens said as the boys team was sent off Friday, district educators were receiving their vaccination doses. Behrens said for the boys team, “part of them wanted to do this for the girls too.”
For now, a typical celebratory pep rally still isn’t viable due to COVID-19, Behrens said, but the new state champions are receiving their due recognition all the same.
“Introducing your state champions and the wonderful community behind that title,” the district posted on Facebook with a slideshow after the win. “We couldn’t be more proud of either.”