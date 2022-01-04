PORT WASHINGTON - More than 100 brave souls dared in 20-degree weather on New Year’s Day to take the plunge into the 43-degree water on Lake Michigan’s south beach.
“We had 53 signed up, but by the time for the plunge came, we had almost 50 more show up,” said organizer and PW Polar Bear Club President Jon Crain. “It was a really high turnout. We had two plungers at age 12 and the oldest was 54. One came from Naples, Italy.”
This was the 24th consecutive year for the frosty dip, save for 2019, when minus-23 wind chills forced a cancellation, and 2021, when COVID forced organizers to call it off.
“It’s tough when the wind picks up,” Crain said. “Wind chill becomes a big factor. It’s not really safe. It kind of feels like getting an ice cream headache.”
Crain shared that three intrepid fans actually did take the dip in 2019.
Noah Meyer of Richfield took his initial jump into Lake Michigan Sunday. Meyer moved from Idaho to the area, and said Northern Idaho is an excellent location for polar bear plunges.
“It was definitely a shock,” he said.
This was also for the first time for Nick Inman of Fredonia.
“It’s crazy,” Inman said. “But it’s been on my bucket list.”
Inman can now cross off that item.
“I’m tingling all over,” said a shivering Laura Petersen of West Bend. “I can’t feel my toes! I just ran in, turned around, went under and ran out. Next year I’ll wear better footwear.”
This will be the last year for its three organizers, Crain and his assistants, Tony Matera and Brian Barber, who have been the driving force behind the organization since 2010.
“We’re hoping to find a new adviser for the club,” Crain said, adding that the three retiring members will still be available to advise.
Crain said the club organizing the plunge has been challenging. “We all have families,” he said.
The event had previously taken place at the end of Jackson Street, but big development at that location has made logistics difficult, forcing the move to the city’s South Beach. Members of the Port Washington Fire Department and EMTs have been on hand for all plunges to make sure the plungers stay safe.
But luckily the Port Washington Polar Bear Club has 364 days before it’s time to take the next plunge.