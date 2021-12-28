With the holiday season upon us, there are lots of warnings and reminders about the perils of drunken driving, and grim statistics are easy to find, but getting home from celebrations - not just during the holidays, but all the year through - comes down to one number.
Zero. As in, that’s how much it needs to cost you to get home safely and avoid putting others at risk from getting too merry.
Free. As in, the cost of getting a ride home from a Wisconsin Tavern League member tavern or even getting a tow through AAA, even if you’re not a member.
SafeRides
The Tavern League of Wisconsin’s SafeRides program sees member taverns help to arrange free transportation for those who are unable to drive home safely. All one need to do is ask, said Pete Madland, director of Outreach for the TLW. What started out as a local effort in Marathon, La Crosse and Dane counties in the late ‘80s and ‘90s has gone nearly statewide, with Tavern League chapters in about 63 of the state’s 72 counties participating.
The Tavern League reports it provided 42,327 free rides home from 2,006 member locations across the state in 2020-21. But while those rides were free to users, they cost over $355,000, a TLW report found. Since 2004, over 1 million rides were provided by the program, the TLW said.
The report lists 47 rides given in 2020-21 for Washington County, with an average cost of $18,51 and 25 participating establishments. Ozaukee County members numbering nine provided 159 rides at an average cost of $15.91.
No numbers were provided for Waukesha County, with the TLW report showing 21 participating members.
Madland said it is not just for drivers who may be drunk, but also those under the influence of other substances or who feel they can’t get themselves home safely.
In 1999, then-Gov. Tommy Thompson signed legislation authorizing a $5 surcharge on every OWI conviction, which has since risen to $77, to fund 80% of the costs of the Safe Ride program, Madland said, with local League chapters and members raising the rest.
“If you are out and about and you feel impaired, if you are in a member establishment ask the bartender if they participate in the SafeRide program and if they do the bartender will make arrangements to get the customer home at no cost to customer,” Madland said. “It’s at no cost to taxpayers. ... This is a great example of government and private businesses working together to address a problem. We are happy to work with the Department of Transportation of the state of Wisconsin to help cut down on impaired driving.
“It’s a great program. No other program like it in the country. It’s something we are very, very proud of.”
Find taverns participating in the SafeRide program at tlw.org/saferide.
Madland said the SafeRide program sees users leave their cars at a scene and get a ride to their home or hotel - it is not for bar hopping.
‘Last line of defense’ against OWI
AAA is also offering what it calls “the last line of defense to keep impaired drivers off the road.” Its Tow to Go program will be available this holiday season for revelers who want to get themselves and their vehicles home safely without driving.
Wisconsinites can call 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246 for a ride between Dec. 24 and 6 a.m. Jan. 3, AAA announced in a press release.
When called, a tow truck transports the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe place within a 10 mile radius. The service is free, yet AAA asks that it be treated as a backup plan.
Although AAA Director of Public Affairs Nick Jarmusz said the service wasn’t offered last year, in the past it has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.
AAA cited figures from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that showed during the 2019 Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday periods, there were more drunk-driving-related fatalities - 210 - than during any other holiday period that year across the U.S.
“AAA is proud to provide this life-saving program during the holidays. Yet we still urge people to identify a safe ride home before they party, and treat Tow to Go as their last resort,” AAA said.
The service is active in Wisconsin, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and in the Denver, Colo., Charlotte, N.C., and Fort Wayne/South Bend, Ind., areas. It is available for anyone.
But AAA service vehicles are limiting passengers to one per vehicle, with face mask/covering, following COVID-19 safety protocols. Additional passengers need to make other arrangements.
Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. AAA advises to always choose a designated driver before celebrating.
In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home. Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather, AAA said.