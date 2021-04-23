WAUKESHA — From lawyers to elected officials and bank customers to nonprofit leaders in Waukesha County, Don Taylor served as a mentor and an inspiration, always willing to listen and to help those who came to him with a question or in need of assistance.
Rick Kobriger first got to know Taylor through his Waukesha law firm, which counted Taylor’s Waukesha State Bank as one of its clients. Later on, they both were in the Waukesha Rotary Club together.
“He truly led by example. He was like an uncle to me,” Kobriger said. “If I asked him what he thought, he would tell me what he thought. He was just a role model for me. I always felt that if I practiced law the way Don ran his bank, I probably wouldn’t turn out too bad.
“I never will be a Don Taylor. There is no other person like Don was.”
Don Taylor of Waukesha died Friday surrounded by his family at the age of 88. He was born in Waukesha on Dec. 16, 1932, the son of Carl and Alma Taylor. Taylor’s father, Carl, founded Waukesha State Bank in 1944, and, when Carl retired, Don succeeded him, leading the bank as president and CEO for 25 years from 1969 until 1994.
Fellow longtime Waukesha residents Andrea and Tony Bryant, whose family owns Century Fence and have been heavily involved in community initiatives, remembered a friend and a leader.
“Don’s personality was perfect for the banking industry, for helping families through their financial situation,” Andrea Bryant said. “His relationships are really deep. He had a quiet demeanor which gave people confidence who went there with their problems or needed guidance. Don was always there for the community.”
Tony Bryant said he didn’t know Taylor while in school because he was three years ahead, but got to know him as a fellow businessman.
“He certainly grew the bank. It became a major financial institution of Waukesha County,” Tony Bryant said. “He wanted to know and be supportive of businesses of Waukesha County.”
Bryant said Don’s father Carl Taylor came to Waukesha from out-of-state but was dedicated to the community, which was a characteristic passed down to Don.
Like the Bryants, Bill Huelsman knew Don Taylor for decades, having first become acquainted with the family while he was a Waukesha city employee in the 1960s.
His first real interaction with Taylor was when he and his wife wanted to get their first mortgage to buy a fourfamily building. The first bank they went to for a loan turned them down, saying they needed to own their own home before they could get a loan for a rental property. But they then went to Taylor, who decided to finance the loan through Waukesha State Bank and now the Huelsmans are one of the largest real estate holders in downtown Waukesha.
The relationship evolved to their becoming friends and fellow Rotarians. Bill Huelsman said he was recruited to be a Waukesha Rotarian around 1980 to help lower the age of the group. Now the two men were the most senior members of the group.
As a fellow businessman, Bill Huelsman attributed Taylor’s success to his accessibility and his focus.
He also reflected on how Taylor kept his desk in the bank’s downtown Waukesha lobby.
“Anyone could make a deposit and say ‘hello’,” Bill Huelsman said. “That was a very defining thing for that bank. He did that up until he retired.”
Don Taylor served as president and CEO of Waukesha State Bank for 25 years from 1969 until 1994.
Huelsman added that like Waukesha State Bank’s motto of “The Bank of Friendly Service,” that was what Taylor strove to provide.
“He was approachable, always willing to talk to anybody who had something to say,” Bill Huelsman said. “And he was very, very focused on his business, on the development of Waukesha State Bank.”
A leader in politics
Although never an elected official himself, Taylor helped many others on their path to represent the citizens of Waukesha County.
Taylor served as the chairman of the Republican Party of Waukesha County, a role he held from 1979 until 1989 and again from 1993 until 2013. He also was chair or cochair for President Ronald Reagan’s 1968, 1980, and 1984 Wisconsin campaigns. According to his obituary, Don and his wife, Carol, attended Ronald Reagan’s 1981 inaugural, a memory he always cherished.
Bill’s wife, Jody Huelsman, spoke with Taylor when she decided to run for state Assembly in the early ’80s. She said after speaking with Taylor, he convinced her to use a printer to generate 3,000 letters for people to sign for her campaign, even if it was noisy and she had to run it during the night.
“He was very encouraging throughout the campaign,” she said.
Jody Huelsman spent about 20 years in the Legislature: eight years as a representative and 12 years as a state senator.
“He was very passionate about what he did and he was very passionate about the Republican Party and he truly believed in it as a party of smaller government,” she said.
She recalled how excited he would be when he would return from a national Republican convention, even if his candidate wasn’t selected.
Former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Margaret Farrow of Pewaukee also saw Taylor’s passion for politics and conservative values.
She said if someone wanted to run for office, they first sat down with Taylor to ask questions and to get advice. He would also make sure people knew what they were stepping into and what their responsibilities would be, Farrow said.
“Don was one of those people that everyone wants to find,” she said, adding that he was able to use his interest in public and financial affairs to help Waukesha County.
Current state Rep. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha, released a statement Tuesday, saying, “I will miss Don Taylor. Many will remember him for his politics, I will remember him for his faithfulness. He was faithful to his community — always supporting important community projects. He was faithful to his business and the employees who worked at Waukesha State Bank. He was faithful to Carol, his wife of many years. He was faithful to his family and taught them well. He was faithful to God. I’m glad that I knew Don Taylor.”
Pancake batter mixer
When it came to the annual Waukesha Rotary Club pancake fundraiser, you could find Taylor mixing up the batter, his fellow Rotarians recounted.
Taylor was a member of the Waukesha Rotary Club for 65 years and was a past president. He also was considered the club’s historian, having written the club’s history.
Colleen Kalscheuer, the Rotary Club’s executive secretary/ director, said Taylor embodied the Rotary Club’s motto of “Service Above Self.”
“Don was all about volunteering his time and talent for helping others,” she said. “He was a model member for our club.”
They also remembered Taylor as the member with perfect attendance.
“I don’t know that Don ever missed a meeting,” Club President Ken Genin said. “If he said he would do something, he would do it.”
Genin also recalled how Taylor would often tell stories about Rotary Club that would inspire others about why they were there.
A pilot, author
As longtime friends, the Bryants recalled trusting Taylor and his flying skills to get them to Montreal for Expo 1967. The Bryants and the Taylors flew in Taylor’s four-person plane there and back with Don remarking it was the most beautiful flight he had been on.
The two couples have remained longtime friends, attending functions together and supporting some of the same causes. They recalled how Taylor was a longtime supporter of the Waukesha Civic Theatre and La Casa de Esperanza.
Kobriger keeps a copy of Taylor’s book, “The Prairieville Storekeeper” on his bookshelves, one of his pieces of historical fiction set in Waukesha.
Impact on the next generation
Farrow said during his 88 years of life, Taylor remained a mentor to many in the community.
“He took time for everyone,” she said. “I think (members of the) younger generations look toward him still.”
When one of his clients was looking for a loan and didn’t know where to go, Kobriger told them to go to Waukesha State Bank and Taylor.
“Don Taylor made his loans based primarily on the character of the person and he was a very good judge of character,” Kobriger said. “If Don Taylor won’t make you a loan, then you should just give up.”
Kobriger shared the belief that Taylor valued people of all ages.
“He was over 20 years my senior; he treated me with respect and he treated me like an equal and he was not intimidating at all,” Kobriger said. “He had a very genuine, down-to-earth presence. He was extra bright and very knowledgeable, but he didn’t wear it on his sleeve.”
Funeral services
Taylor is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carol, and children, Wendy Kipperman, Scott Taylor, Jenifer Schroeder, and Ty Taylor, and 10 grandchildren.
Private burial will be held at Prairie Home Cemetery for the family and close friends. A celebration of Don’s life will take place the afternoon of June 4 at Elmbrook Church. Further details will be announced in a future edition and be online at www.randledable.com.