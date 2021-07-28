WEST BEND — Tuesday’s party hosted by Boys & Girls Club of Washington County was about more than tea and snacks — it was about empowering girls through a unique experience.
“We wanted to give them an experience that they would never have,” said Executive Director Jay Fisher.
The Boys & Girls Club of Washington County held its first ever tea party at Timmer’s Resort on Tuesday, inviting more than 20 girls from the county’s four clubs to speak with board members and a panel of college and high school students.
The club members came dressed up for tea and snacks, all while sitting at tables alongside all-female board members to learn about their careers and community involvement.
The event was both an opportunity for the club members to be pampered, as well as to learn more about their futures.
“It’s really important for young girls to understand what it means to be an empowered woman. It’s awesome for us to be able to provide experiences that cater more to the women and what their experience is going to be in school and throughout their life so they know they have any choice in the world and they can shoot for the stars,” said Krysti Wick, a Boys & Girls Club board member.
The party was inspired by a similar event at the Oshkosh Boys & Girls Club. While this was the first tea party for the Washington County clubs, the organization is planning to put on the event in future years.
“I’m really proud to be a board member of the Boys & Girls Club, and having a progressive event like this really helps support the development and the courage of a young woman,” said Kim Staplefeldt.
She stated that she attended a similar event growing up in the 1970s in which girls were provided with a mentor at the Capitol as a chance interact with women in legislation.
“It was a great opportunity for me to really understand what it takes to be selfreliant and also really feel empowered to be able to do the things I want to do,” she said.
The majority of the gifts and decorations were donated by board members, and Timmer’s provided the location at a discounted rate.
“The West Bend community comes together when needed,” said Sharon Kailas, former board member who recently retired from the West Bend School District. “Part of the strength of the community is the agencies that work together for the benefit of our kids, for our children, and sometimes I don’t know that they realize what the community does.”
While the girls were able to learn more about careers and the community, the board members also looked forward to meeting the club members.
“It was a good experience for the board members to get to interact with the girls themselves. As board members we do a lot of fundraising and trying to find ways to support the Boys & Girls Club, but it’s so fun to be able to meet the actual kids that come to the club, get to use the club and what they love about it,” said board member Sarah Szukalski.
Three panelists were invited to answer questions about their careers and experiences.
“I went to the Boys & Girls Club when I was little, so I was in that situation and I was looking for more guidance when I was younger,” said Rilie Postulka, a sophomore at UW-Oshkosh studying nursing and Spanish. She stated the opportunity allows her to be the influence on the other side.
Lexi Fiorentino, who is a junior at UW-Madison to become a chiropractor, stated that she wanted to help give back to the community.
Jaida Campbell, who was named the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County 2021 Youth of the Year, was also on the panel.
“When I was a member here, I didn’t have events like these and so I thought it was really cool to be able to join these guys today and give back,” said Campbell. Campbell is planning to go to college out of state and study film.
The group shared advice and answered questions from the girls, such as what influenced their career paths and what clubs they were in during high school.