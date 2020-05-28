GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A 17-year-old girl admitted to having six
shots of alcohol before crashing her car on a Green Bay bridge, which
caused one passenger to be thrown from the vehicle and into the Fox
River below, according to prosecutors.
Ayne Valle-Nunez is charged with injury by intoxicated use a
vehicle and two misdemeanors as a result of the crash on the Nitschke
Main Street Bridge about 5 a.m. Monday.
WLUK-TV reports the passenger who landed in the river was rescued.
A second passenger thrown from the car landed on the bridge. Both are
recovering.
A criminal complaint says one of the passengers told police they
were at a friend’s house drinking from about 11 p.m. Sunday to 3 a.m.
Monday and went to the river to watch the sunrise while drinking
tequila and that when they left Valle-Nunez lost control of the car
on the bridge.
Her attorney did not immediately return a call for comment on her
behalf.