 GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A 17-year-old girl admitted to having six 

shots of alcohol before crashing her car on a Green Bay bridge, which 

caused one passenger to be thrown from the vehicle and into the Fox 

River below, according to prosecutors.

  Ayne Valle-Nunez is charged with injury by intoxicated use a 

vehicle and two misdemeanors as a result of the crash on the Nitschke 

Main Street Bridge about 5 a.m. Monday.

  WLUK-TV reports the passenger who landed in the river was rescued. 

A second passenger thrown from the car landed on the bridge. Both are 

recovering.

  A criminal complaint says one of the passengers told police they 

were at a friend’s house drinking from about 11 p.m. Sunday to 3 a.m. 

Monday and went to the river to watch the sunrise while drinking 

tequila and that when they left Valle-Nunez lost control of the car 

on the bridge.

  Her attorney did not immediately return a call for comment on her 

behalf.

