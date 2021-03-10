FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2017, file photo, Anissa Weier, one of two Wisconsin girls who tried to kill a classmate to win favor with a fictional horror character named Slender Man, is led into Court for her sentencing hearing, in Waukesha, Wis. Weier, is scheduled to appear Wednesday, March 10, 20201, before the Waukesha County Circuit Court judge who earlier sentenced her to 25 years in a mental health institution and ask for her conditional release. (Michael Sears/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File)