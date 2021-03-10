WAUKESHA — One of the teens convicted of stabbing a classmate to please the fictional internet horror character Slender Man is asking for release from a Wisconsin mental health facility.
Anissa Weier, 19, appeared Wednesday before the Waukesha County Circuit Court judge who earlier sentenced her to 25 years in a mental health institution. Judge Michael Bohren said Wednesday an important question to address is whether, if released, Weier would pose “significant risk” of bodily harm to herself, others or of serious property damaged. He said other factors to consider are how she would live, support herself; and continue with medication and arrangements beyond medication.
Weier and Morgan Geyser, 18, were charged with attempted first-degree homicide in adult court after the May 2014 attack, when they were both 12, on classmate Peyton Lautner in an attempt to appease Slender Man, a fictional online character whom they feared would kill their families and perhaps them if they did not kill for him. Geyser was found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect and is serving a 40-year commitment to the state Department of Health Services. Weier was found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect on a charge of second-degree attempted homicide, and is under state supervision for 25 years, including the 3.5 years she spent in custody while the case was pending.
She petitioned for conditional release last November. Defense attorney Maura McMahon requested Melissa Westendorf, a forensic psychologist based in Mequon. Deputy District Attorney Ted Szczupakiewicz requested Milwaukee psychiatrist Dr. Robert Rawski, saying Rawski did a competency evaluation of Weier early on in the case so he would have some familiarity with her. Bohren also appointed forensic psychologist Deborah Collins.
According to the state Department of Health Services, people committed to its care can petition for release every six months, and must be able to convince a judge they do not pose a significant risk of injury to themselves or others or serious property damage.
The doctors reports had been filed by Wednesday and the doctors appeared in-person, but the attorneys agreed not to ask them question, deferring to the thoroughness of their reports. Bohren thanked the doctors for their time and efforts.
The district attorneys will submit written arguments by March 26 supporting their position. The defense team will then have two weeks to respond to the state’s submission and the court will subsequently hold a future hearing.
Weier submitted a letter to the court, which will be Exhibit 1 in her current case. Bohren read the letter, but not out loud; it will become public record as part of the case.
Originally, the defense asked Bohren whether the letter should be submitted as an exhibit in the case or as part of their written argument. Bohren initially said it can be filed along with their brief, but after the district attorneys said they’d like to take the letter into account for forming their arguments, he said filing as an exhibit would be best.
“Complicated matters can often times be presented best in written argument, and then amplified in oral argument as well,” Bohren said.
The next hearing is set for June 11.