WAUKESHA — The temporary memorial at Veterans Park, which has drawn countless community members over the last month to place items and mourn the victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, will see items removed and preserved following a ceremony Wednesday.
According to City Administrator Kevin Lahner, the ceremony will be held Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 8 a.m. at Veterans Park and everyone is welcome to attend. The event will also be live-streamed by the city. Lahner said several individuals will speak at the ceremony, including Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly and the Rev. Patrick Heppe, who was injured in the parade on Nov. 21.
Following the ceremony, city staff and members of the Waukesha County Historical Society will decommission the temporary memorial.
In a statement, the city said: “We are mindful of the impacts that these events have had on our community and we will be handling the items with the utmost care and respect. All items that are able to, will be curated at the Waukesha County Historical Society and preserved for (the) future.”
On Thursday, the city also announced the creation of a Waukesha Christmas Parade Permanent Memorial Commission, which is scheduled to be discussed at the Jan. 18, 2022 Common Council meeting. The commission will work with the city and community leaders to determine the best location and the best monument to permanently honor those who lost their lives and those who were injured at the parade.
The commission will include community members representing various stakeholder groups, according to a press release.
On Dec. 15, ahead of a windstorm, community members put up barriers to protect the temporary memorial from the storm. Lahner said on that night, firefighters went to the memorial to see how they could protect the items and community members had already come up with a solution.
“That was great,” he said. “After the (storm) passed they took the barriers and stuff down.”
To view the items at Veterans Park before they are relocated, community members can visit the park at 710 N. West Ave., Waukesha.
