TENNIES MAKES HOOP HISTORY

WEST BEND — West Bend West senior guard Aaron Tennies was trying not to think about the history that was right in front of him for the taking Tuesday night during the Spartans’ 56-40 North Shore Conference win over visiting Port Washington.
He just wanted to make sure West got the victory.
But when he hit a high-arching 3-pointer from the right wing with 46 seconds left in the first half, there he was making history, as with that trifecta he passed Spartans’ legend Ryan Wietor for the school all-time scoring record.
A moment later, proud coach Ryan Matenaer called a timeout, the PA announcer loudly proclaimed what had just occurred, the small but loud crowd let out a roar and leapt to its feet in appreciation and Tennies was happily mobbed by his teammates on the sidelines.
It was right then that Tennies, who has been playing hoops since age three and had never thought of records as being important, let everything wash over him.
“Going into tonight, I was trying to keep it out of my mind,” he said. “I just had one goal, that was to win the game, but when all that happened (the record), it was really pretty cool. Time seemed to slow down and I just looked around and tried to take it all in.”
Tennies, who entered the night with 1,089 points, is only the second player in West boys’ history to reach the 1,000-point mark. He needed 11 points against Port to pass Wietor to get the mark. He finished with a game-high 17 and now has 1,106 with Wietor now in second place at 1,099.
Wietor is a teacher in the area and a liaison to the West Bend youth program, running practices and imparting wisdom to future Spartan players. He and Tennies have a lot in common, said Matenaer.
“It was just a great night for the program,” he said. “Ryan works with our young kids and teaches them the fundamentals of being a good ballplayer and of being a good guy too. Aaron is like Ryan and they are both people of high character. For the record to pass from one to the other really personifies our program and what we want to accomplish here.
“It says a lot about both of them.”
As noted, as far as Tennies is concerned, the record is nice, but the win, the second in a row for the Spartans, was better. It improved them to 6-9 in North Shore play and 7-12 overall, while the youthful Pirates fell to 0-17 on the season.
Matenaer said the confluence of events that included Tennies setting the record at home in a very winnable game made the evening even more special.
“He wanted to come out and take care of it,” said Matenaer. “He was ready from the start. It was just great that he was able to do it in front of family and friends.”
The record-setting shot was the second trey in a row for Tennies and allowed the Spartans to stretch the lead to 35-19 at the half. They hit 70 percent from the field for the session. They took a 7-0 lead and never trailed as the closest the Pirates got was five. The lead reached 21 in the second half before Matenaer emptied the bench.
“That Aaron did it hitting a three was really cool,” said Matenaer. “He is one of the best shooters in West history and that I have ever seen.”
That’s the truth, as Tennies now has 151 career triples at West.
What was also special about the evening was that it was Teacher Night, as each of the seven seniors, including Tennies, wrote a note and thanked individual teachers who had influenced them. It was a perfect event for the 4.0 GPA student Tennies, who is ending his basketball career at West with the idea of heading to Wisconsin or UW-La Crosse and majoring in health sciences.
“Basketball was always my first sport,” he said, “and I never thought of doing anything like this (a school record), but I’ve come so far and now here it is. It’s really pretty cool to think of all the hard work that I’ve put in and now I get all these accolades.”
Matenaer made sure to save the ball and after he addressed the happy team, he brought the Spartans back out and lined them up for a team photo under a basket in the fieldhouse. Tennies got to hold the nowhistoric ball, laughing and smiling with his friends.
His teammates.
“It’s always great when we can win and Aaron gets his points,” Matenaer said, “but we all know that we’re much better off when we get three in double figures (like tonight) and contributing. We were passing and moving so well, getting good looks all night.”
“We had a lot of people scoring tonight,” laughed Tennies. “It was a good thing.”