OCONOMOWOC — Almost one year ago on June 12, 2020, Ross Kopfer and his son Jacob, 12, were involved in a dramatic car accident on Interstate 94 in which they were pulled from the wreckage by good Samaritans.
Now, as part of a community- organized event, the Kopfers will have a chance to thank Tyler and Erica Martins, along with their mother Julie Martins, and Earl Morgan-Heft at the Bands at the Beach concert on June 11.
Kopfer said he has met individually with each of them, but the event will be the first time they are all together again after the accident.
“We know it’s going to be a very emotional day,” Kopfer said. “It will be hard for us but we all need air as part of the healing process.”
Kopfer said for the Martins and Morgan-Heft to risk their lives to save his and his son’s was really powerful.
“It’s overwhelming to know that if it wasn’t for them, my son and I would not be alive,” Kopfer said.
In the weeks following the Kopfers’ recovery, their friend Ed Ernster said as he found out the severity of their accident, he immediately wanted to reach out and help with whatever he could.
He said the Kopfers had a huge support network during the immediate aftermath — people were coming over to help cut their grass and they received so much food that they had to ask people to stop bringing it.
Still feeling like he wanted to help out as much as he could, Ernster said he decided to work with John Suttner and the Bands at the Beach event to help honor the the Martins and Morgan-Heft.
“I still get goosebumps every time I start talking about (the accident,)” Ernster said. “I think seeing this come together is probably going to be the best moment of the summer for me and a lot of people in Oconomowoc.”
John Suttner said he has been trying to use Bands at the Beach as something to benefit the community.
“We were fortunate to have Ross and Jacob saved and that all worked out,” Suttner said. “We as a community want to come together to say thanks to those perfect people.”
Suttner said he hopes the event helps people realize they can do the right thing.
“It may not be easy to do the right thing, but it’s something everybody should do,” Suttner said. “And if they did, the world would be a lot better place.”
Kopfer said there were four reasons he believed he and his son where alive today: the Martins and Morgan-Heft taking action, the UW Hospital staff, prayers and support from the community and God saying it wasn’t their time yet.
“Because of the good Samaritans, because of the doctors and nurses and staff at the hospital, we’re alive,” Kopfer said. “But just as importantly, was the prayers and support from the community. God had too many people saying ‘don’t take them yet.’” Kopfer said it’s important to realize the good the humanity can still do.
“Their story needs to be shared for people to realize that everything isn’t all doom and gloom these days,” he said. “There are heroes out there and if there was ever ‘heroes,’ those three people are the definition of heroes.”
The Love Monkeys will be performing during the June 11 concert and will begin at 7:15 p.m. Suttner said Kopfer, the Martins and Morgan-Heft will have their ceremony around 8 p.m.