WAUKESHA – With years of the Carl Zach Cycling Classic Event held in Waukesha, the 2021 event will be canceled for a second year in a row, first due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now due to contract negotiations and low attendance, according to the Waukesha Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.
The future of the event is now uncertain since the Parks Department recommended the event’s discontinuation, which was approved by the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Board in an unanimous vote Monday night.
Recreation Services Manager Mary Berg said this year they had contract concerns with Tour of America’s Dairyland. If the city would have agreed to host the race and it were canceled, including if it were related to pandemic concerns, 15% to 100% of the fees would be forfeited.
However, Jerry Couri with Couri Insurance, who has sponsored the event every year in the past, offered to pay the expenses and the parks staff if the event were to be canceled.
Couri told The Freeman he has sponsored the biking event for about 20 years, even before it was run by TOAD or named the Carl Zach Cycling Classic.
However, Berg said there are other contract changes they’ve tried to negotiate. Since the event often falls on Father’s Day, including the proposed 2021 date, Berg said they’ve asked to move the event to a different date this year and previous years. However, their request has not been granted.
There’s also limited assistance in finding volunteers to put on the event, Berg said, including requiring the Waukesha Police Department to work overtime to help assist with the event on the holiday.
“We’ve experienced a lack of community leadership, diverse stakeholders and community involvement,” she said. “We’ve seen smaller and smaller crowds each year. The Waukesha ‘Loft’ residents and others have complained about this event and the roads being closed for 12 hours. We’ve also had great difficulty in recruiting volunteers.”
Berg said they’ve attempted to attract more attendance with tree climbing in Cutler Park, free concerts, a beer garden, a “Kiddie Classic” and Jumbotron screens.
Berg suggested the event could continue as a private event without the Parks Department’s involvement.
Couri told The Freeman the main reason for his sponsorship was to bring the event downtown with the idea that the race would bring national and international racers to Waukesha. Couri said the event also brought Waukesha residents and families downtown to see the community.
Couri reflected on memories made, including when he spoke with an international racer from Norway or Sweden with an accent praising downtown Waukesha and the historic buildings. Couri said the event also attracted individuals from around the world to come back to the city.
Couri said although he continued to find solutions to problems with the Parks Department to hold the event, he feels they ultimately did not want to have it.
Couri said throughout the years he has seen a lot of attendance with people scattered throughout the downtown area to watch the race.
“For my wife, Judie, and I, forget the fact that it was Couri Insurance. I didn’t (host the event) for that reason,” Couri said. “I did it because it brought the community and people together and families … and that’s what I saw.”
David Burch, chair of the Public Art Advisory Committee, had his public comment read at the meeting.
Burch told The Freeman he’s sad to see the Parks Department will not continue the tradition in the community, as he’s been a volunteer for the event for years.
Burch and Couri said they thought once the Parks Department took over the race from the Business Improvement District, which once organized it, the department would carry on the tradition. Burch also said he doesn’t believe attendance has gone down; people just watch the race from different places or inside businesses.
“I feel it’s shortsighted to give up on (the event) when the reasons that they gave at the meeting I didn’t think were warranted for giving up on a 25-year tradition,” he said.
Alderman Steve Johnson, who was unable to attend the Monday night meeting, approved the discontinuation through a statement read at the meeting. He said: “I believe that because of the date and the lack of buyin and support from the downtown businesses, the (city’s) efforts, time and money would be better served elsewhere. It’s always hard to drop an event. Hopefully the downtown businesses could take ownership and bring the Carl Zach (to Waukesha) next year.”
Alderman Leonard Miller spoke at the previous board meeting, pushing for the event to be held downtown this year due to the positive impact the event has on businesses. On Monday, Miller said he was OK with what the board chose to do.
Although the event was canceled, other summer events in the city are still scheduled this summer including Friday Night Live, Tribute Tuesdays and fireworks at the Waukesha County Expo Center.