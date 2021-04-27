CEDARBURG — The Shinery has started a petition to save this year’s Strawberry Festival after the Festivals of Cedarburg Board of Directors decided to cancel it last week.
The petition can be signed online or at the moonshine company and other businesses in Cedarburg.
It was initially started by Troy Reissmann to try to change the Festivals of Cedarburg Board’s decision. But now Reissmann said it is trying to gather support for local businesses to still do something despite the cancelation.
“Many of the small shops in Cedarburg make 25% of their yearly profit due to festivals,” according to the online petition. “Covid 19 has hit us hard, and although many of us didn’t make it, the ones that did need the support of our community now. This is not political. Cedarburg is basically a tourist town, and our main fear from removing (Strawberry Festival) is it will continue to hurt the overall landscape of our town.”
Reissmann said The Shinery has lost $10,000 preparing for Strawberry Festival because they already sent orders to local distilleries and a winery to produce products they were going to sell during that weekend.
“We think a petition gives a voice to the people who didn’t have a voice in this decision…” Reissmann said.
To view the online petition, visit https://bit.ly/3tXHEme.
Support Local Businesses Festival
Alex Uhan, co-founder of Country in the Burg, started an event page on Facebook called S.L.B.F. (Support Local Businesses Festival) after the cancelation of Strawberry Festival.
“After seeing so many events get canceled that have affected so many local businesses all over but especially here in Cedarburg, WI and Ozaukee County, a festival that aims at helping those businesses is needed,” according to the event page. “S.L.B.F. has one objective, to have people come to Cedarburg that weekend and enjoy and support local businesses from live music, to great food and drinks, to shopping and more. We all can do this safely as well and enjoy these great businesses that do so much for the community.”
Uhan said the event page will help promote local businesses who may want to do specials from June 26-27, the former dates of the Strawberry Festival. He added that the no streets will be shut down for this weekend.
“My value is strictly to be a platform for the businesses,” he said.
Uhan is still talking to local businesses and said more information will follow.
To view the event page, visit https://bit.ly/3nlGhLo.