WAUKESHA — With Waukesha celebrating 10 years of being named one of the Gibson-recognized “GuitarTowns,” the designation continues to bring music fans to the city, celebrating the legacy of Les Paul.
Waukesha was named a Gibson GuitarTown in 2012 and 2013, two years in a row, to honor the birth and resting place of electric guitar legend Les Paul. Other GuitarTowns include Austin, Nashville and London. Designations to Les Paul can be seen throughout the city, including Les Paul Middle School, Les Paul Parkway, the Les Paul gravesite monument and the Les Paul Performance Center. Lynn Gaffey, GuitarTown Committee member and owner of Almont Gallery in downtown Waukesha, said the committee is continuing to maintain the GuitarTown artwork located throughout the downtown area. The artwork placed throughout downtown includes 15 10 foot guitar sculptures and 13 murals.
GuitarTown murals throughout the city are painted by the Walldogs, a group of sign and mural artists who have done projects throughout the U.S. Local artists decorated the 10-foot guitars.
Gaffey said the two current members of the GuitarTown Committee are herself as well as Norm Bruce, president of the Waukesha Downtown Business Association and owner of Martha Merrell’s Toys & Books.
While residents may have noticed some of the 10-foot sculptures have rotated locations throughout the city, giving the public the opportunity to notice a new guitar on their typical route. A new guitar was also placed in front of the Waukesha Fire Department at Fire Station #1 along West St. Paul Avenue — and it’s Dalmatian themed.
Assistant Chief Joe Hoffman told The Freeman the department received the sculpture in 2019, prior to COVID-19, and said the department is happy to be a part of a project that “revitalizes downtown.” He said a decent amount of people have stopped by to view not only the sculpture, but also the GuitarTown-themed fire engine the department operates. Gaffey said two of the guitar sculptures were updated after wear and tear.
Some of the guitars, including a glass mosaic guitar, are brought inside businesses that house them due to the threat of damages from weather conditions.
Gaffey said some of the murals have also been relocated in downtown Waukesha, with one street mural destroyed due to a water leak. Overall, Gaffey said she’s thankful there’s been no instances of vandalism on the artwork.
Real guitars, also painted by local artists and donated by Gibson, are also located throughout the city in the hands of many downtown businesses, for display and use. Some in the hands of the committee will be used in activities throughout the community, such as Waukesha BluesFest, which will take place Aug. 13 and Aug. 14.
Gaffey and Waukesha County Historical Society and Museum Director Bonnie Byrd said they often meet music fans visiting Waukesha due to the GuitarTown designation. A permanent Les Paul exhibit is also available to view at the museum, which Byrd said included a few changes in 2020.
“In 2020 we actually did add to the exhibit space, we have a section now that really explores Les’ influence in sound recording technology, in addition to his legacy in the innovation and invention with the solid body electric guitar,” she said.
Byrd said with 2020 being a pandemic year they were able to install the addition to the exhibit and are now welcoming people back to the exhibit space at full capacity.
The city is celebrating its 125th anniversary. City Administrator Kevin Lahner hinted a time capsule for the city, which will be sealed in December 2021, may be guitar-shaped. The capsule is expected to be opened in 125 years, or 2146.
Guitar Sculptures
G1- Waukesha State Bank, 100 Bank St.
G2- The Freeman, 801 N. Barstow St.
G3- Taylor’s People’s Park, 337 W.
Main St.
G4- Main Street Plaza, 234 W. Main St.
G5- Waukesha Tattoo @ Galleria Edge, 463 W. Main St.
G6- Waukesha County Historical Society & Museum, 101 W. Main St.
G7- Waukesha Public Library, 321 W.
Wisconsin Ave.
G8- Chase Bank, 101 W. Broadway
G9- Couri Insurance, 379 W. Main St.
G10- Springs Building, 521 Wisconsin Ave.
G11- La Casa de Esperanza, 134 Wisconsin Ave.
G12- Avalon, 222 Park Place
G13- Leather Restoration, 401 Madison St.
G14- River’s Edge Apartments, 100 W. Madison St.
G15- Fire Station #1, 130 W. St. Paul Ave.
Murals
M1- Gallery 1 Building, 507 East Broadway M2- Olson’s Ace Hardware, 155 W.
Main St.
M3- Mural, 135 Broadway
M4- Rhythm of the Road, Corner of Broadway and Barstow
M5- Discount Liquor, 919 N. Barstow St.
M6- Clock Tower Lot, corner of Broadway, Clinton and Main
M7- The Salty Toad, 921 Friedman Drive
M8- Clinton Street Municipal Lot #4
M9- The Craft Lounge, 351 W. Main St.
M10- Waukesha State Bank, 151 E.
St. Paul Ave.
M11- Waukesha Monument, 384 W.
Main St.
M12- Couri Insurance Building, 379 W. Main St.
M13- Mainstream Bar & Grill, 404 W. Main St.
Places
A- Frame Park ]
B- The Clarke Hotel
C- Cutler Park
D- Waukesha Civic Theatre
E- Waukesha Farmers Market
Map courtesy of the Waukesha Pewaukee Convention & Visitor Bureau