There’s a new cookie in town

CEDARBURG - Get ready to take your taste buds on a trek - and a treat - when you bite into those Girl Scout cookies this year.
Because the Thin Mints, Samoas and the Tagalongs will have a new partner for the palate: Adventurefuls, being sold nationwide along with other favorites from the Girl Scouts.
It is billed as “an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crme and a hint of sea salt,” a press release from the Girl Scouts of Manitou Council said.
“Every few years the Girl Scouts and cookie company look at dessert trends, food trends to see what is popular, what people are enjoying. So every few years we introduce a new cookie, sometimes replacing old ones that have been retired or a brand-new flavor,” said Cassie Sterwald, director of communication for Girl Scouts of Manitou Council, covering much of Ozaukee and part of Washington counties. “This year’s is a brand-new flavor unlike anything we ever had before.”
Sterwald said in the coming days Girl Scouts will begin taking orders for cookies, with deliveries beginning at the end of February. There will be cookie booths at area businesses as well. Cookies can be purchased from a Girl Scout - or her parents at work, probably - or from a local council.
Cookie sales also are online with Scouts setting up web pages, sending links to customers and getting them delivered at home - adding digital marketing to the skills the Girl Scouts gain as entrepreneurs, one box of cookies at a time. The Digital Cookie platform is a web-based addition that allows girls to take their cookie businesses online, will be extremely useful this year, when selling in-person might be more challenging, the Manitou Council press release said.
To find where to buy cookies near you, visit https://www.girlscouts.org/en/cookies/how-to-buy-cookies.html.
“The biggest thing is all that money stays right here in the local area, supporting girls’ opportunities and provides awesome programming so they can continue to grow explore, learn, try new things and give back to their communities,” Sterwald said.
According to the Girl Scouts, Thin Mints are the best-selling variety, followed by Samoas (Caramel deLites), Tagalongs (Peanut Butter Patties), Do-si-dos (Peanut Butter Sandwich) and Lemonades (Lemon-Ups).
Sterwald said it will be exciting to see how Adventurefuls stack up.
“It’s always fun to have new ones to try out and customers and fans always like seeing how they rank up to their favorite. So we are excited to have a new cookie offering this year,” she said.