THIENSVILLE — Training police officers in emergency medical services and creating a separate countywide paramedic department were among the ideas to come out of an open house that Thiensville village officials hosted last month on the Ozaukee County fire and EMS study.
About 20 people attended the event, a number that caused concern among members of the Thiensville Committee of the Whole last week.
Village trustees said they had hoped to engage more people on the report, which assessed staffing shortages at the nine volunteer and paid-on-call departments in the county. Among the recommendations of the report, which was researched and written by the Wisconsin Policy Forum, were consolidating some or all of the departments and adding full-time paid staffing, likely at a sizable cost.
Village Trustee Angelina Apostolos wondered how to engage more residents and suggested a survey asking how many are aware of the issue and other questions. Other trustees seemed favorable to the idea, and Trustee Jennifer Abraham posed the idea of creating an ad hoc committee to drive the survey.
The Policy Forum study found that growth within the county, an aging population and fewer fire department members countywide has created a stressed system that needs to be addressed soon.
Thiensville officials and those in the public who have offered input agree on one thing: that the Thiensville Fire Department should remain and stay local. It was the first department in the county to create a paramedic program, which provides more advanced medical assistance, and the department as a whole elicits much pride among village officials and residents.
Trustee David Lange said his impression from the open house is that there didn’t seem to be much excitement about collaborating with other departments.
One of the ideas to come out of the open house was a hybrid program in which police officers are trained as EMTs. Emergency medical calls make up about 80% of the calls received at fire departments in Ozaukee County, according to the Policy Forum report.
As an example, Ashwaubenon and Palmyra police officers already provide emergency medical service. In fact, both communities operate public safety departments rather than individual police and fire departments.
Thiensville Deputy Fire Chief and EMS Service Director Joel Deutsch said that about half of the Thiensville officers already received EMS training about 10 years ago. Those officers were added to the fire department roster so they could continue to practice their skills and maintain their certification.
“Recently, this was expanded to be a possible solution to the staffing issue,” Duetsch told the News Graphic.
The Committee of the Whole last week directed Police Chief Curt Kleppin to research the issue and talk to the communities that are already providing hybrid service. Kleppin’s findings are expected to be presented to trustees in August.
Trustee Rob Holyoke also touched on the idea of having a separate countywide EMT department. Trustee Ken Kucharski said he would favor hiring a full-time paramedic that is also fire departmentcertified, since “that’s where most of our calls are coming from.”
Trustee Kristina Eckert said that she understands that no one wants their taxes to go up, but there likely isn’t a way around it.
“I really think that no matter what we decide to do, it’s going to take money,” she said.
City, village and town administrators from around the county met last week to discuss the input they received from their respective boards. No action was taken at the meeting.