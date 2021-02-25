‘This case is still a priority’

PORT WASHINGTON — Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office investigators continue to work daily on the case of the Cedarburg man shot and killed on Interstate 43 four months ago, but they are still imploring the public for help.
Joshua Terry, 41, was out for one of his nightly drives on the evening of Oct. 30 when he pulled off to the side of the northbound freeway between Highway 33 and Northwoods Road in Port Washington. Sheriff’s office officials said that there was damage to his white 2013 Kia Optima and believe Terry may have gotten into a minor collision with another vehicle.
It is believed that both vehicles pulled over to the shoulder of I-43, Terry exited his vehicle, and was shot and killed.
Ozaukee County Undersheriff Christy Knowles said they have looked at all of the camera footage they have obtained, but that it has offered few clues. She said they are currently working on data involving cellphones, but that no other leads have come into their office.
“We still have our lead detective on the case, working it daily along with our crime info tech,” Knowles said.
Four vehicles were seen in the area traveling north at the time:
■ A Kia Sedona minivan, gold or similar color.
■ An older four-door sedan, yellow or a similar color, with long, slim vertical tail lights.
■ A dark-colored SUV, possibly a General Motors product.
■ An unidentified vehicle that exited at Highway H at a high rate of speed at about 6:43 p.m., turned north on Highway H and re-entered I-43 southbound.
Sheriff’s office officials would not say if the last vehicle was the suspect vehicle, but said in a press release that as that vehicle came to an abrupt stop at the top of the ramp, it almost hit another vehicle that was traveling south on Interstate 43.
Knowles said they are working on other angles of investigation, but could not specify what those are.
“The case is still a priority, and as long as there are things to look into and work on, we will be doing just that,” Knowles said.
The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction.
“I have faith in the sheriff’s department, but am so sad that Josh’s murder is still unsolved,” said Terry’s wife, Renee. “My hope is that someone will come forward with information knowing it is the right thing to do. Josh had a kind heart and I miss him dearly.”
Anyone with information they think could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the sheriff's office at 262-377-7172.