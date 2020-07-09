OZAUKEE COUNTY — The COVID-19 pandemic has been a cause of tension in the country. The confusion and anger towards issues regarding the coronavirus have led to aggressive and threatening emails and phone calls being made to the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department, even including an incident where a man approached a staff member.
“Our first and foremost priority is to protect the health of the public, whether that is appreciated by all or not,” said Senior Public Health Strategist Bailey Murph.
Murph said staff, including Health Officer Kirsten Johnson, have received aggressive messages from people, sometimes threatening to seek legal action or calling them communists. People have also accused the health department of not being worried of other issues occurring in the community or the restrictions put out that impact the health of citizens such as those living in long-term care facilities.
Murph said that people have critiqued Johnson’s credentials and her ability to do her job.
The health department has also received criticism on their posts on social media. Murph recalled that someone shared the department’s logo and reshared it in comparison with the antifacist movement.
A man who the health department recognized as someone who comments on their Facebook posts was also reported to have approached a staff member when they were in a county vehicle out doing an inspection. Murph said they yelled at the staff member, left and then came back to yell at them after they were done with the inspection. Johnson followed up with law enforcement about this man.
Murph said that the health department heard from someone over a month ago who heard a West Bend radio host say things about public health staff that was perceived as threatening, which prompted the health department to have a police officer stationed outside their office for a few days.
Morale of the staff has been affected by these aggressive messages.
“It’s hard not to take things personally even though we do recognize that it’s a lot of people just reacting out of anger, fear and uncertainty,” Murph said. “However, it has taken an emotional toll on a lot of people because they are just doing their jobs and this is what we’re asked to do. We have an ethical and moral compass to protect the health of the public and so this can just be very discouraging and disheartening for many of the staff that are out there.”
Murph added that people forget that there is another human on the other side of the phone call or email.
“Which is a shame because we don’t have the answers for everyone and we know that we can’t make everyone happy all the time,” she said.
Sources of information
The Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department uses a lot of different scientific and research-based resources when seeking guidelines during the pandemic. Some information they get are from the CDC, World Health Organization, Johns Hopkins University and the American Enterprise Institute.
“We’re here to listen, to serve the public to the best of our ability,” Murph said. “Health and safety are our number one priority and the guidance we put out is really meant as a recommendation to serve as a foundation for people when they decide how they’re going to operate their everyday lives. Nothing is prescriptive, it’s just a recommendation that we stand by but it's up for everyone’s interpretation.”
For more information about the health department’s recommended guidelines, visit http://www.washozwi.gov/. For inquiries on the health department’s COVID-19 response, send an email to covid19@washozwi.gov.