MEQUON - At least three people have already announced they will run for the Mequon-Thiensville School Board in April.
Two seats will be on the ballot - those currently held by Chris Schultz and Akram Khan, who both just handily won a recall challenge Nov. 2. Schultz has already filed papers of non-candidacy.
Schultz, who has served two terms, said that from the beginning, she only planned to serve two terms.
“This was always the plan,” she told the News Graphic.
Khan was out of town and unavailable for comment.
Those who filed to run are Paul Buzzell, Jason Levash and Maria Douglas.
Buzzell served on the MTSD Board of Education from 2014 to 2017 and was treasurer for three years. He is the current president of the Homestead High School Booster Club.
Buzzell is CEO and co-founder of Let’s Save Local, a company focusing on saving local businesses and nonprofits, while saving people money. Buzzell and his wife, Robin, have three daughters, one who is currently a HHS student and two graduates.
He said the timing is right for him to serve again on the board, having been immersed in the issues during the recall election and reviving the Inform MTSD Facebook page that educates and informs that community on school district issues.
A Homestead graduate, Buzzell said that while in his first accounting class at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he knew how well his MTSD education had prepared him and he vowed to return and give back to the district. He has since taught Junior Achievement courses at MTSD.
“I am universally predisposed to public service, particularly supporting the school district - the same one that helped give me a great start in life,” he said.
Levash said he is running because he cares about the district’s children, their future and the community.
“Being united as a community is critically important moving forward and I want our board to engage the community so every child can succeed,” Levash said. “The district’s guiding principles, which delineate the core values and beliefs, align with my personal beliefs and through board service I believe I can be a champion of the children, a representative of the parents, an advocate for the staff and a steward for the community. Ultimately, I want our schools to be the pride of our community and provide the finest growth opportunity in the state for our children.”
Levash is COO of CESA 6, an education service agency that provides solutions to K-12 school districts to maximize their success. He also served the West Bend School District in multiple administrative positions, most recently as director of secondary education. He started his education career as a technology and engineering teacher in the Cedarburg School District.
Levash has bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in technology and engineering education, and a master’s degree from Marquette University in Educational Policy and Leadership.
“Education is a passion of mine and my professional and personal experiences uniquely position me to serve as a school board member,” he said.
Douglas confirmed to the News Graphic that she filed the paperwork to run for the board, but said she did not want to make a further statement at this time.