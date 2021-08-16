Three Oconomowoc School Board members resign, cite toxic board behavior

OCONOMOWOC - Three Oconomowoc Area School Board members have announced they will be resigning from the board due to the other board members’ and the interim superintendents unwillingness to collaborate in good faith, a letter from the members states.
Vacating their seats are Rick Grothaus, Kim Herro and Dan Raasch. Grothaus and Raasch both had about a year and a half left in their terms which expired in April 2023. Herro was in the last year of her term, which expired April 2022.
The three members have stepped down, citing how the Oconomowoc Area School District has been pulled into “partisan culture wars.”
“Because of the dysfunctional and disrespectful behavior of the remaining Board members and interim superintendent, Board work has become toxic and impossible to do,” the letter states. “Therefore, we choose to no longer be subjected to the negative, noxious effects, especially when we are not allowed to engage in any meaningful work to improve the Board and our schools.”
The letter states that the three members are also concerned about how Interim Superintendent Kristen Taylor and remaining board members are responding to the pandemic.
“Since there is no ability to engage in meaningful dialogue, even on the issue of the health and safety of our students and staff, we cannot be part of an organization that is so non-responsive to every constituents’ concerns, not just a minority segment, and is so cavalier about our students’, staff’s and community’s health and safety,” the letter states.
Despite the mass resignation, the letter states the members believes there is “enough insulation” between the Board and the classroom that teachers can still do good work for kids.
“Hopefully our community will rise up and demand to hire a quality superintendent who can provide enough positive leadership to overcome the current state of leadership for the district,” the letter states. ”We don’t believe that people want our community to be characterized by the divisive, bullying, selfish, partisan tactics that seem to be so prevalent today.
“Instead, we firmly believe that the vast majority of people living in our community value respect, decency, thoughtful collaboration, common courtesy, consideration for others, and caring for the common good. We hope the time will soon come again when it is possible to work together collaboratively for the good of our community and its children and stop letting the distractions and personal political agendas take us off that course.”