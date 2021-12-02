WAUKESHA – Three properties in the city of Waukesha were evacuated Thursday night after a condominium was found to be under “an imminent threat of collapse” due to “compromised conditions of existing structural columns.”
According to a press release issued by the city of Waukesha Thursday night, by order of Waukesha Fire Chief Steve Howard, the Horizon West Condominium Building at 315 N. West Ave. was ordered to be evacuated Thursday night due to deteriorating structural conditions at the building. The information was provided in an “independent structural engineering report,” according to the press release.
Due to the possible collapse zone, the properties at 323 N. West Ave. and 307 N. West Ave. were also evacuated.
An evacuation plan was put into action once the city was made aware of the conditions of the 48-unit building, according to the release. Families were evacuated by police and fire personnel who were going door-to-door.
The city included in a statement: “We understand the impact this has the families that are being affected by this decision, but the public safety is of the utmost importance. We will have more detailed information for the media tomorrow, but tonight our priority is to notify each and every resident of the affected properties that they must immediately evacuate.”
The city is working with the Salvation Army of Waukesha to assist families with immediate housing needs. More information is expected to be provided to the media tomorrow. No press conference will take place tonight, according to the release.