This February 2018 photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Public Health shows The Gesundheit II machine in Dr. Donald Milton's Public Health Aerobiology, Virology, and Exhaled Biomarker Laboratory of the university in College Park, Md. The device is helping scientists study a big question: Just how does the virus that causes COVID-19 spread from one person to another? (University of Maryland School of Public Health via AP)