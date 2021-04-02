WEST BEND — From design to finished product, West Bend and Kewaskum high school students have been working hard all year to construct a tiny house in a partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Washington & Dodge Counties.
The tiny house, which was designed by West Bend West High School Junior Lilli Hicks, will be auctioned off with proceeds benefitting Habitat. Hicks’ design was selected by the Habitat for Humanity of Washington & Dodge Counties’ Building Committee. The committee consists of eight professionals who are meeting monthly during the 2020-21 school year.
Her design includes a roof deck, sleeping for up to four people, a kitchen and a full bath. Solar panels will also be installed to make the tiny house 2021 energy efficient.
The frame of the tiny house, which is being constructed on a custom-built trailer, was completed several weeks ago. Students have since installed windows, electrical work and painting. Most build materials were donated.
The building space is a warehouse donated by Randy Miller of Randolph Components, which is a heated, indoor warehouse space with electrical use.
The tiny house is scheduled to be completed by the end of the school year with the completion date anticipated one to two weeks prior to the last day.
“Habitat for Humanity is ecstatic with the way our partnership with the West Bend and Kewaskum school students has evolved,” said Executive Director Russell Wanta. “Attendance rates for the students is nearly 100 percent and students even volunteer to come to the tiny house build site on their days off from school.”
Rob Willmas, instructor of the Advanced Construction course, has been guiding students along the way. Students in the class have also received individual instruction and master classes from professionals in specialized fields like plumbing, electrical, heating and air conditioning, roofing and general construction.
“A unique advantage the school system has by partnering with Habitat is that they have exclusive access to master instructors in specialized trades that could result in apprenticeships with these successful companies in the future,” said Wanta.
Mike and Brandon Melaney of Melaney Electric in West Bend are one of those partners. Several students learn from a master electrician for about one week. Habitat’s plumber is also working with the students, as well as Lopez Roofing, based in Fond du Lac, to help create the flat roof.
“They’re really getting exposed — in a small version — to everything they would encounter within the building professions and trades. It’s been a great opportunity for the kids,” said Willmas in an address to the West Bend School Board at the end of March.
Habitat has hired one student part-time for the remainder of the school year and is prepared to offer a part-time construction position to another student who will work on three Habitat homes being built this summer in West Bend.
“Both Habitat and the West Bend School District would love to see this partnership grow beyond this school year,” said Wanta.
The project also encompasses a partnership between the West Bend and Kewaskum school districts. Four Kewaskum High School students are enrolled in the class. The schools are planning to partner again next year to offer West Bend students a chance to take agriculture science/vet science course at Kewaskum High School.
Once the house is completed, it will be on display at various Habitat events throughout the summer, including the Golf Fore Homes event on June 4 and the West Bend GERMANfest in August.
The tiny house will be auctioned off this summer as a fundraiser to support the Homeownership and Critical Home Repair programs. Auction details will be available on Habitat’s website this summer at www.hfhwashco.org.
Follow Habitat for Humanity of Washington & Dodge Counties on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to see where the tiny house will be next.