WEST BEND — After the Kendall family suffered the loss of their mother, the West Bend Theatre Company stepped up to collect donations for members of their theater family. The Tiny Tim Education Fund was created following the death of Kellie Kendall to assist with education expenses and other financial needs.
Her daughter, Gracie Kendall, played Tiny Tim in the WBTC 2019 production of “A Christmas Carol.”
“I would like people to remember Kellie’s heart. She had the biggest heart and always put others before herself. She was very family driven, always wanting to do family adventures to fit in as much as we could,” said Jason Kendall, Kellie’s husband. “Her smile, she had the smile that would light up a room. Her courageous spirit having to deal with cancer and homeschool her daughter; and live a ‘normal’ day to day life. She was one tough cookie and did everything in her power to beat this horrible disease. She was a very compassionate person and was loved by a lot of people and will truly be missed.”
During the production of “A Christmas Carol,” WBTC established a fundraiser, The Tiny Tim Education Fund, to raise money for the Kendall family. A portion of proceeds from the production went toward the fund. At the time, Kellie Kendall was homeschooling her daughter while undergoing treatment.
At the end of the production, about $3,000 was raised for the family. When WBTC learned about Kellie Kendall’s passing, they reopened the fund.
“It’s been very well received by the community, which is not a shock,” said Nick Dettmann, president of the WBTC Board of Directors. He also played Mr. Lamb and Businessman #1 in the 2019 production of “A Christmas Carol.”
In just the short time the fundraiser has been open following Kellie Kendall’s passing, about $1,000 has been raised.
“I would like to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that donated to the Tiny Tim education fund. When we first auditioned and Gracie got the part, we had no idea Nancy (Storrs, WBTC executive director) did any of this for our family. Kellie was at the performance the night they announced it and it filled her heart with so much joy. I am forever grateful for those who donated and am blessed to be part of such a loving community,” said Jason Kendall.
“The mission for the West Bend Theatre Company is a high quality theatrical production while also creating awareness and giving back to the community,” said Dettmann. “With each show that West Bend Theatre Company does, we partner with a local nonprofit where we donate part of the proceeds from ticket sales.”
Over the past five years, WBTC has raised more than $15,000 for local nonprofits to build awareness and help financially.
The annual production of “A Christmas Carol” was canceled last year due to COVID19. The return of the West Bend tradition has not yet been confirmed, but WBTC is anticipating reopening the fundraiser this winter in conjunction with the production.
“Many times after, you become great friends and you establish long lasting relations and friendships,” said Dettmannn. “When Kellie passed away, it was definitely hard for us as an organization.”
He added that while members of WBTC hoped the day would not come when Kellie Kendall passed away, helping the family was “an opportunity we couldn’t pass up.”
To donate, visit https://www.westbendtheatreco.com/. Funds will be collected throughout the month of June.