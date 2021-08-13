OCONOMOWOC — Jason Gillette has a new title — new guy. He wore it proudly this last week during marching band camp at Oconomowoc High School.
“Yep, that’s me — the new guy,” he said, pointing at his hand-written name tag and laughing.
Gillette took the helm of the OHS bands program this summer after Mike Krofta retired from a 30-year career as director of bands this last spring.
“I’m thrilled to be part of your team! I’m eager to get to know everyone and learn from each one of you. Oconomowoc is the right place for me to take the next step and grow in many new ways,” he said in a message to band students and their families.
Gillette served as director of bands at Brookfield Central High School for 25 years, directing the concert band, symphonic band, wind ensemble, jazz ensembles, marching and pep bands. He holds a Bachelor of Music Education degree from the University of Wisconsin- au Claire, and a master’s in educational technology degree from Marian University.
Gillette’s focus this summer, especially during the two weeks of marching band camp is starting to build relationships with students and associate director of bands, Dan Henkel.
“Each day I’m connecting with the kids and I’m finding out what’s important to them and this band program. I’m also getting to know Dan and I’m looking forward to working together as a team,” he said.
Honoring traditions, while also collaborating on new ideas and opportunities is part of the new band director’s philosophy as he plans for the upcoming school year and beyond.
“I’m excited for the challenge of coming into a new position and growing into the next chapter of my teaching career. I’m very aware of Mr. Krofta’s legacy and I’m appreciative of his endorsement and kindness in answering all of my questions,” added Gillette.
Dan Henkel has been the associate director of bands at OHS for six years.
“Jason has made it clear that our traditions will be honored, and our award-winning concert program will be prioritized. At the same time, he has also shown that he is open to trying new and creative ways of servicing our band program,” said Henkel.
Dreaming of Disney
One of the long-standing traditions of the OHS bands program has been having the opportunity to perform every four years at Disney World in Florida.
“We are in the beginning stages of planning the trip to Disney, hopefully in January. This will be more than a trip for our students — it will be something that they will remember for the rest of their lives,” said Gillette.
The OHS bands program is supported by Band Aids, the volunteer parent group that assists with fundraising, scholarships, trip prep and chaperoning, and more. During camp, the group is busy with fitting uniforms and providing meals and refreshments for marching band students.
“We’re really excited that the kids might have the chance to go to Disney and we’re already brainstorming fundraising ideas. We want to give the kids the experiences they deserve, especially after the disappointments during the pandemic. There’s a lot of good things happening, and we all feel this hope and enthusiasm,” said Carrie Downes, Band Aids president.
Last week, marching band camp kicked off with a workshop for 37 student leaders, marching fundamentals for freshmen, music rehearsal, and special drumline-focused drills. This year’s OHS Marching Band Drum Majors are juniors Isabella Troemel, Kaitlyn Yang, and Andrew Fujimoto.
“During leadership camp the directors asked for our feedback and how we felt about being in band. It felt good that they were asking our opinions,” explained Troemel. “I think Mr. Gillette will be a great fit at OHS. He wants to do the right thing without trying to be exactly like Mr. Krofta. I feel like we can grow as a band with a new director.”
Gearing up to launch an “Out of This World” Homecoming football game half-time show on Oct. 1, students and staff spent more than 20 hours this week learning routines for outer space-themed scores from science fiction movies “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Star Trek,” “Avatar 2,” and “Space Mambo,” featuring the drumline.
“It has been a pleasure to collaborate with Jason on our first project together. The students and parents have also been supportive and generous with their time. The OHS band family has a bright future with this positive energy and level of collaboration,” said Henkel. “I’m so grateful for the warm welcome from the faculty, students and community, and the generosity of Band Aids parents. Everyone has shown that we’re all in this together and I will work my hardest to give the students enriching, challenging, and fun band experiences,” said Gillette.