WEST BEND — Gas prices locally have slowly crawled upward over the past six months since a steep drop in the spring, but still stand about 50 cents below the average prices a year ago.
In Washington County, gas prices over the past handful of weeks have averaged in the $1.90s, dropping a bit lower or ranging a bit higher on occasion, according to data from AAA. The variability of gas prices – changing constantly from week to week and often daily – is tied to many factors, some of which are international matters related to crude oil and some of which are local factors of taxes and remaining competitive.
“It’s very hard to predict, but you can explain differentiation in prices over time,” said Professor Kundan Kishor of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Kishor teaches economics, specializing in macroeconomics, monetary economics and time series econometrics.
As of Friday, reported gas prices on gasbuddy.com, a website which tracks gas prices by location at gas stations across the country, gas stations in West Bend were all charging $1.96 for a gallon of standard fuel. The price in Slinger was $1.89 to $1.99, depending on the gas station, while stations in Hartford and Jackson were charging $1.9 and most Germantown gas stations dropped the price to $1.79.
AAA data showed the average gas price in Wisconsin Friday was $1.951; a week ago, the state average was less than a penny different at $1.953. In Washington County, the average price Friday was $1.915.
Kishor said a large portion of daily gas prices – including the variation from one day to the next – is connected to crude oil prices, and after wholesale purchase the refinement costs. He noted that as prices for crude oil fluctuate around the world, prices are adjusted up and down accordingly across the board.
“At the same time, competition plays a role,” Kishor said. “If you are in a neighborhood with only one or two gas stations, you may be able to charge more.”
By the same principle, he noted that areas that have many gas stations will often have consistency in pricing between different business, as they will match each other to ensure they are not passed by for other options.
In Washington County, within each community prices are fairly consistent, but from one community to the next, gas prices currently range from $1.79 to $1.96. The competition keeps prices level within a community, but across multiple municipalities economic factors – including land costs, local taxes and the fees for running a gas station – can vary from one community to another. Kishor noted that economically, businesses in different communities with different overhead costs would adjust prices to compensate for and cover those different costs.
AAA data showed Wisconsin gas prices a month ago averaged slightly higher than currently, at $2.02, but trend graphs showing prices over the past year show prices gradually increasing over the past six months since prices dropped sharply during the spring.
The spring decline in prices – data from gasbuddy. com and AAA showed gas stations in Washington County saw regular fuel prices below $1 per gallon – came on the heels of emergency declarations and health actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. With government shutdowns, not just locally but across many nations worldwide, driving in general spontaneously and drastically decreased.
“At the beginning of the pandemic, there was an almost global lockdown,” Kishor said.
“The wholesale cost (of crude oil) … was almost negative,” Kishor continued. “There was a huge drop in demand, and the supply was already produced.”
Kishor said that the significant over-supply of oil drove prices down, because of the imbalance of supply and demand. While prices have crept up, the increases have been gradual and still remain lower than earlier year’s prices because overstock on oil will take time to level out.
Kishor said for the future, however, it is impossible to predict exactly what will happen with gas prices. There are too many factors, many of them crossing international lines, to know how all of them will interact.
“This is very idiosyncratic … It’s very hard to predict, because you don’t know what will happen in global politics,” Kishor said.