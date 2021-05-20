WEST BEND — J& A Branded, LLC, along with Midwest Tractor and Truck Pullers Association, are bringing family-friendly bull riding and tractor and truck pulls to Walworth and Washington counties this summer: Next Level Pro Bull Riding, Smoke IN The Bend and “The Pull” Tractor and Truck Pull.
MTTPA is run by Anna Jacobs and her father, Dennis Thomas. Her father has more than 50 years of experience in tractor and truck pulling, first as a competitor and now as an announcer. He will be announcing both of the upcoming events. Jacobs stated her father “lives and breathes tractor and truck pulling.”
Jacobs herself has spent more than 3 decades of involvement with the sport as pulling is a family affair. Jacobs’ brother competed for more than 20 years, and her sister also competed.
“It’s neat to be at one of our events and experience the smoke, the noise and everyone getting together,” said Jacobs.
The events are family-friendly and free for children. Members of the public can also participate with a hook fee.
The objective of the tractor and truck pull is to transfer 300 pounds of weight or more. “We have 11 different classes of tractors and trucks with a variety of competition levels, so you don’t have to break the bank to get started,” said Jacobs.
She added that there are a number of women drivers and “it is awesome watching them grow in the sport.”
J& A Branded, which Jacobs owns with her husband, Jason Jacobs, branched off and became affiliated with MTTPA. Her brother- in-law is a retired professional bull rider, and she now has four nephews who are little cowboys involved in sheep riding and members of Little Bridges Rodeo.
Jacobs said they also wanted to bring a bull riding event closer to home, rather than traveling to the closest events in Illinois.
Incorporated into J& A Branded’s mission is to support local organizations and small organizations. The Elkhorn Lions Club is selling grilled foods, like hot dogs and brats, at the events at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. J& A Branded is putting on the event, lifting the financial burden. The Lions Club keeps profits from selling food and the 50/50 raffle.
“We’re not charging to be a vendor, so the money stays local in their communities and they’re able to give back,” said Jacobs.
One of Jacobs’s friends from high school is now a special education teacher. She started an ice cream trailer, Sweet Abilities Purple Door Ice Cream, to help fulfill a sense of purpose for her current and past students after graduation. The taco truck vendor, All About Tacos, donates a portion of proceeds to breast cancer.
More information about the events can be found at the J& A Branded LLC Facebook page.
Bull riding
Next Level Pro Bull Riding is coming to the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 East Court Street, Elkhorn, on June 12 at 7 p.m. The event features mutton busting, barrel racing and bull riding.
Vendors include Slo Motion BBQ, All About Tacos, Sweet Abilities Purple Door Ice Cream, Elkhorn Lions Club and Jake’s Kettle Corn.
The cost is $20 for adults ages 15 and older, and free for children accompanied by an adult. The event will take place rain or shine.
Tractor and truck pull
Smoke IN The Bend will bring an afternoon of nonstop tractor and truck pulling from Midwest Tractor and Truck Pullers featuring two tracks at the Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center, 3000 Highway PV, on June 19 from 4-8 p.m.
Members and non-members can participate with a $20 hook fee. Registration closes 30 minutes prior to the start.
Vendors include Slo’ Motion BBQ, Schwais Meats, Pina Eats and beverages by the Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center.
The event is $15 for ages 15 and over and free for children accompanied by an adult. There are discounts for military members and veterans.
“The Pull” Tractor and Truck Pull will be Aug. 21 from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. The event features two pulling sleds.
There is also a $20 entry fee for registrants and registration closes 30 minutes prior to start.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $1 for children ages 10-15 for Love Inc Food Pantry and children 10 and under are free.
Vendors include Double Bs BBQ, Pizza Wagon, Jake’s Kettle Corn, Sweet Abilities Purple Door Ice Cream and hot dogs, brats and burgers by the East Troy Lions Club. Beer and refreshments are available for purchase to benefit the Walworth County Ag Society.