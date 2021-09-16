Trebatoski steps down as Oconomowoc City administrator

OCONOMOWOC - Oconomowoc City Administrator Matt Trebatoski submitted his letter of resignation to Mayor Bob Magnus this week after being hired in Sept. 2020.
Trebatoski was arrested and cited with his first OWI after he was pulled over for driving the wrong way down the Highway 16/67 bypass in the early morning hours of Sept. 5.
The resignation was accepted by Magnus.
Trebatoski’s resignation comes exactly one year after he was appointed to the position in 2020. He was hired to replace former city administrator Sarah Kitsembel who had left in June 2020.
Magnus said in a statement that Trebatoski “needed to spend time with his family and focus on his future.”
He said the city has already begun the recruitment process to find the next city administrator.
In his resignation letter, Trebatoski said he “appreciated the opportunity to serve the as the administrator and wishes the city its best in years to come.”
Trebatoski did not respond to calls from The Freeman for comment.