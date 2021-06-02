Trial begins for man accused of killing father

WAUKESHA — The trial of a Village of Waukesha man accused of killing his father last year opened on Tuesday with a prosecutor saying the evidence adds up to point to the defendant and a defense attorney saying the pieces of the puzzle leave gaps remaining for reasonable doubt.
Samuel Eichstaedt, 27, is charged with first-degree homicide in the death of his father, Gary, 64, who was found injured in his home last Aug. 20. He passed away Sept. 2, nearly two weeks later; he suffered cuts across his throat, and bruises to his back, head and face. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide, with the cause of death being “complications of multiple blunt and sharp force injuries.”
During opening statements, Assistant District Attorney Jack Pitzo said there were numerous pieces of evidence that in and of themselves may not prove Eichstaedt guilty, but taken together as a whole do. He pointed to inconsistencies in Eichstaedt’s statements to police and things he told others. Pitzo said as early as June, Eichstaedt told a thenroommate “If you are gonna make me live back home with my dad, you’re going to make me a murderer. I’m gonna put a bullet between his eyes.”
Pitzo pointed to what he said were “cryptic notes” on Eichstaedt’s phone with one saying “Take it like a man, Gary. If you were a man, you’d look me in the eye as I send that bullet through your skull,” as well as a Google search for “I can’t live with my parents in this pandemic.”
There also was a video on Eichstaedt’s phone showing him at his father’s home at a time he said was in Chicago, where Eichstaedt says “the target is in my sights.” Pitzo also said Eichstaedt reported things stolen that he had unexpectedly given to friends — part of an effort to make things look like a burglary gone bad, Pitzo said — as well as a freshly laundered shirt of Eichstaedt’s found in a garbage bag in the house and a second burn pit found on the property later that wasn’t there during an initial search of the property.
He added Eichstaedt gave a confession to detectives on Nov. 19 where he admitted a fight with his father in which he pushed the latter down and struck him in the head with a rock. Eichstaedt later gave investigators an accurate account of where his father would have been found. Eichstaedt sent a niece, Betsy Fuller, to the home he’d shared with his father, so she could check on the cats there, and she found the elder Eichstaedt, she testified.
“Each one of those things on its own may not mean that much. But when you build this, the false timeline, the alibi, if you have nothing to do with this, what is your motivation? The attempt to destroy evidence, burning things, washing that shirt, sending Betsy to go find Gary knowing what she’s going to find, the suggested burglary, ‘all these items are taken, XYZ’ that he’d already taken out of the house himself, the web searches, the notes, the videos, and you add that confession, you have to ignore all that (to find Eichstaedt innocent). One block on its own might not mean very much but when you stack them up, that’s beyond a reasonable doubt,” Pitzo said.
Defense attorney responds
But defense attorney Anna Keys compared the evidence to puzzle pieces that don’t quite fit together.
“The fact that Sam and his story and the (nonlinear) way he tells a story are a little different is going to make an investigator feel more uncomfortable when compared with someone who can tell their story from A to B. ... Law enforcement’s uncertainty about Sam and him not giving them that they think is the straight story frankly puts a target on his back,” she said.
“They are trying to pull in all these little pieces they say fit into one big puzzle but there are big pieces that can’t quite fit where the puzzle should go. ... What’s their explanation for all those pieces that are wrong? Again, why, why would Sam do this? Exactly how did these injuries happen? What items were used? What were the murder weapons? When did this happen? Who else could have done this that maybe law enforcement didn’t look into because they could tell a cleaner story, that they didn’t take detours and they went from A to B? Look for those blank spaces where the pieces of the state’s story leave holes because they don’t fit. Those blank spaces are reasonable doubt.”
The trial is expected to run through Friday.