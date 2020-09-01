KENOSHA, Wis. — The Latest on the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake (all times local):
4:50 p.m.
Demonstrators in Kenosha are marching through city streets, after President Donald Trump has wrapped up a visit to the area.
More than 100 people are following a man with a megaphone, shouting, “Arrest the police” and other chants.
At one point, a group of protesters surrounded a man who they said was a member of a white nationalist group. Police officers moved in quickly and pulled the man away from the group. One officer pepper sprayed a woman.
3:45 p.m.
A few hundred supporters and detractors of President Donald Trump gathered at a city center intersection in Kenosha, engaging each other in shouting matches at times, but there were no reports of violence.
Some Kenosha residents had feared Trump’s visit Tuesday would prompt violence.
Tensions temporarily rose as Trump’s motorcade rolled by, with his supporters clapping and others booing and cursing. But crowd sizes were modest and passions were mostly tempered.
At least two people were carrying pistols in holsters, telling those around them they were Trump supporters and had open-carry permits.
By mid-afternoon much of the crowd dispersed. A few motorcyclists remained, with flags supporting Trump, and a booth nearby sold T-shirts supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.
3:25 p.m.
President Donald Trump says he doesn't believe that there's a problem with systemic racism in policing as he wraps up a tour in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Trump on Tuesday toured damage caused amid unrest that followed the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Black, who is Black.
Trump says police are sometimes under tremendous pressure and don’t handle it well.
Trump is trying to reinforce his support for police leading up to the Nov. 3 elections. He focused his attention Tuesday on the critical swing state of Wisconsin.
When a reporter noted that many of the protests are peaceful, Trump objected. He said “by and large, this is not peaceful protests."
Protests in Kenosha began the night of Blake’s shooting and were concentrated in the blocks around the county courthouse downtown. The first three nights, more than 30 fires were set and numerous businesses were vandalized.
2:50 p.m.
President Donald Trump says he's committed to helping Kenosha, Wisconsin, and is promising more federal resources for police and small businesses.
Some places in Kenosha were burned in the unrest. People also broke into businesses and carried away with whatever merchandise they could take. A 17-year-old is accused of killing two demonstrators on Aug. 25.
Trump says the federal government will provide $1 million to local law enforcement, $4 million for small businesses and $42 million to support public safety statewide. It's unclear how much of that money was on top of funds already appropriated by Congress to the state.
2:20 p.m.
President Donald Trump is meeting with law enforcement officers at a local high school as part of his visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The city saw unrest after a police officer shot Jacob Blake on Aug. 23. A 17-year-old has been charged with killing two demonstrators on Aug. 25. Trump has suggested he was acting in self-defense.
Trump is trying to portray himself as a friend of police and to place Democrats on the defensive. He says he came to thank law enforcement and decried property destruction during last week's protests, saying, “You don’t have a democracy when then happens.”
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has accused Trump of causing divisions that have ignited violence.
Before meeting with law enforcement, Trump stopped at a burned-out store where the smell of smoke still hung in the air. He remarked that the store had been there for 109 years and that “we’re going to help them a lot.”
1:25 p.m.
An event held at the site where Jacob Blake was shot by a Kenosha police officer has a community block party feel to it, as those attending spoke about showing support for Blake and his family.
Tables were set up Tuesday where attendees could register to vote, get a haircut, get food, or even get tested for the coronavirus. One table was labeled as a craft table, where people could write messages to put in Blake’s hospital room. One table offered reiki healing treatments. A DJ played music nearby.
1 p.m.
President Donald Trump has arrived in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as he prepares to tour damage from protests and violence that followed the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Trump’s visit comes despite pleas from Wisconsin’s Democratic governor to stay away for fears of sparking further tumult. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson greeted the president when Air Force One touched down in nearby Waukegan, Illinois.
The president has brought along Attorney General William Barr and acting secretary of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf.
Along the motorcade route, a mix of people waved Black Lives Matter signs and many Trump supporters waved Trump 2020 signs.
Several dozen supporters of President Donald Trump have gathered at a Kenosha intersection near damage caused during unrest that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
David Wilson stood in the street in a Trump hat and clutching a Trump campaign banner ahead of a visit from the president Tuesday. The 34-year-old Kenosha resident says he believes outsiders have driven much of the protests and violence that followed the Aug. 23 shooting of Blake.
He says his “hometown should not be proving ground for the rest of the country to do battle in.”
Police shot Blake seven times in the back while responding to a call about a domestic dispute. Family members say the 29-year-old Black man is paralyzed.
A 17-year-old from a nearby Illinois community is charged with fatally shooting two demonstrators on Aug. 25.
Blake’s family is holding a community event about 2 miles away, near where he was shot.