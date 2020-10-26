MADISON, Wis. — President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden both plan to make a final push in Wisconsin with campaign stops in the final week leading up to Election Day.
Trump was scheduled to hold a rally in West Salem, just outside of La Crosse, on Tuesday, one week before the Nov. 3 election. That comes after Trump held a rally Saturday in Waukesha, a conservative suburb of Milwaukee. Trump's stop on Tuesday will be his eighth in battleground Wisconsin this year.
Biden will be in the state on Friday, his campaign announced. No other details, including a location, were announced. Biden has been in Wisconsin twice this year, both in September.
Pence was slated to be in central Wisconsin on Wednesday for a rally at the airport in Mosinee. Trump held a rally there in September.
Surrogates for both candidates have been holding a series of events in the state, and online, in the campaign's final days.
Polls show Biden with a lead over Trump in the state that Trump won by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016.